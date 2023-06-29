Which non-WWE star issued Randy Orton a challenge? First-ever match could be in the works? 

Randy Orton is one of the most feared and respected stars in WWE. In a career that has spanned beyond 20 years, Orton is a 14-time world champion, along with other achievements in wrestling. Considered to be the total package, many believe The Viper is one of the greatest of all time.

However, all these accolades by Orton have not stopped him from being challenged by a non-WWE star. Recently, the 43-year-old was the subject of a call-out from a music star. This call-out led many to believe that the star could have his first-ever match in WWE.

The star in question who challenged Randy Orton is Slipknot vocalist Corey Taylor. In a video posted on his Instagram, Taylor is seen challenging The Viper to a match. With a championship belt on his shoulder, the famous vocalist said:

"That's right. I got something to tell you, Randy Orton! Do you think you're going to come and get this belt from me? You got another thing coming! Come this time tomorrow — MSG, Madison Square Garden. We 'bout to get down, motherf**ker! Yeah!"

Check out Corey Taylor calling out Randy Orton in the video here.

While Randy Orton is yet to respond to this video, it is important to note that he is currently out of competition due to an injury. The last time fans saw Randy Orton compete in WWE was in May 2022. Since then, injury has kept The Viper out of action.

Corey Talor also had a confrontation with Baron Corbin before calling out Randy Orton

If one were to guess, it would seem that Corey Taylor is someone who enjoys picking fights with WWE Superstars. Because the vocalist's challenge to Randy Orton is not the first time he has been involved in some kind of a confrontation with a WWE star.

In 2016, during the NXT Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, Baron Corbin was busy in a match with Samoa Joe. During the match, Corbin was involved in a heated altercation with Corey Taylor ringside. The two were seen exchanging words with each other.

However, after the exchange of words, Taylor could not control himself and slapped Corbin. Taking advantage of the situation, Samoa Joe put a beating on Corbin and later submitted him to win the match. Later, Joe also came ringside to celebrate this win with Taylor.

Corey Taylor once admitted to not being a fan of NXT 2.0

By now, it is easy to establish that Corey Taylor is a massive wrestling fan. His confrontation with Corbin and the call-out to Randy Orton is enough to prove that Taylor enjoys wrestling just like any other fan. However, the vocalist once admitted to not watching NXT 2.0

In an interview, Taylor said that he never watched NXT 2.0. He believed that NXT gave him the vibe of a whole new company. Taylor also discussed how the brand does not have some of his favorite wrestlers anymore. Taylor said:

"We'll start with the easy part, I haven't even watched 2.0. It just, to me, it just looks like WWE-lite, to be honest. That's not always bad. But the great thing about NXT was it felt it didn't feel too developmental, right? It felt like you were getting a whole different company, you're getting a whole different promotion, man."

He continued:

"To me, the wrestling wasn't as stiff. The wrestling was exciting. They let the wrestlers be themselves. Sadly, once all of my favorite wrestlers from NXT, once they got called up. They didn't do anything with them, then do anything with them when they got to the f**king main roster."

While Corey Taylor might not have enjoyed NXT back then, in recent times, the White and Gold brand has put on some great shows, including Seth Rollins defending his World Heavyweight Championship at NXT Gold Rush.

