Which Samoan legends could acknowledge Roman Reigns on RAW XXX?

It was recently revealed that The Bloodline would be present at RAW is XXX for the acknowledgment and celebration of Roman Reigns. However, it looks like other members of the Anoa'i family are also going to be present.

The Usos and Solo Sikoa opened this week's episode of Monday Night RAW with a special message and stated that for RAW XXX next week, "every generation of The Bloodline" will be present for the celebration. As fans know, the options are going to be endless.

While there's still no confirmation on who will appear in next week's episode, the likes of Rikishi might still appear. The Wild Samoans composed of Afa Sika Anoa'i, Reigns' uncle and father, respectively, might also partake, much like his coronation as "The Head of the Table."

Another member of the Anoa'i family that is currently signed with the Stamford-based promotion is Ava Raine, daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. She is currently performing at NXT. However, it looks like her role as a member of The Schism is much more important at the moment.

Speaking of, The Great One is also one of the big names that are highly anticipated to appear for RAW XXX. The Rock has been rumored to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 for a while now, and the possibility of his epic return might finally occur next week.

The Rock on whether or not he acknowledged Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline

One of the most notable and highest-paid actors in Hollywood is The Great One himself. Although it has been a while since his appearance in WWE, he remains popular with fans. Still, Dwayne Johnson still made sure to credit his family members.

In an interview, The Rock was asked if he acknowledged Roman Reigns, which the former said he did. He also added that The Bloodline is doing a good job, especially with the changes the product went through.

"I think those guys are doing a great job and I think what an interesting shift the company has gone through this year, unexpected in many ways. But when unexpectations happen in that kind of way, form, and fashion, especially in that business, you've got to have the ability and the agility to pivot, which they have. So, with Roman, I think he's doing a pretty good job, and the boys too, The Usos too as well,"

