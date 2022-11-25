Which superstars were part of WWE's Happy Thanksgiving video in 2022?

WWE Superstars are not new to celebrating various holidays on-screen, much like this year's Thanksgiving. Various stars from RAW and SmackDown made sure to greet fans in a short but sweet video posted to the company's social media accounts.

Much of the action surrounding Thanksgiving has happened in the Stamford-based promotion in the past. Since these segments usually involve food, they've naturally gone sideways many times, whether it be a pie to the face or an outright food fight. For this year, it looks like the celebration was quite simple on the main roster.

In the video posted to WWE's official Twitter account, RAW stars Matt Riddle and Bobby Lashley appear to greet fans. Meanwhile, Top Dolla, B-Fab, and Ashante Adonis of Hit Row appeared from the blue brand and were followed by Braun Strowman.

"Wishing the WWE Universe a very happy Thanksgiving! 🦃" WWE captioned the video.

John Cena previously celebrated Thanksgiving by referencing a WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Superstars have various ways of celebrating the occasion. Some post about their family, what they're eating, or the activities or hobbies they practice. On the other hand, some choose to celebrate in private. Last year, John Cena made sure to greet fans in an entertaining way.

It's been known that the Cenation Leader has one of the most unique social media layouts. On Twitter, he usually shares words of wisdom and photos involving his most recent projects. His Instagram is a completely different space, where he typically posts random photos and, most notably, photoshopped pictures of Stone Cold Steve Austin.

For last year's Thanksgiving, he posted an edited photo of The Texas Rattlesnake where Cena replaced the face of Austin with a messy store aisle. The photo was captioned "Stone Cold Shop Til U Drop." In an interview, Cena revealed how the traditional Stone Cold memes came about.

“I was told by WWE that I had to have an Instagram account. And I’m already on Facebook and on Twitter and I’m pretty maxed out here. I don’t know if I can do something else. (They said) ‘No, you have to have it’. Pretty much they’re telling me they have to secure the name. I was like, ‘Okay if I have to do it I’m gonna do it my way’. For some reason on Friday I figured it should be ‘Stone Cold Friday’, but you will never see ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, it will be ‘Stone Cold’ something else.”

Fortunately, it looks like most WWE stars will be able to spend some time with their families and even rest before the upcoming Survivor Series: WarGames event.

