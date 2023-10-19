Which titles did Roman Reigns' real brother win in WWE? Exploring the side of The Bloodline most fans don't know about

It's no secret that most of Roman Reigns' family is also in the business, much like his real-life brother Rosey. Like The Tribal Chief, the latter also won gold while competing in the WWE.

Roman Reigns' brother, Rosey, was signed with WWE from 2001 until 2006. He joined the company with his cousin Eddie Fatu, best known as Jamal, and formed the team The Island Boys. While on Heartland Wrestling Association, the former developmental brand of the Stamford-based promotion, they captured the HWA Tag Team Championship. They also held the MCW Southern Tag Team Championship on three occasions.

Rosey and Jamal debuted on RAW in July 2002, and their pairing lasted until June 2003, following the latter's release. The former then began teaming up with The Hurricane. In May 2005, the new duo won the World Tag Team Championship against La Resistance. He was released in 2006 and wrestled his final match in 2016.

Matthew Tapununu'i Anoa'i passed away on April 17, 2017, due to complications related to congestive heart failure at the age of 47.

Did Roman Reigns ever share the ring with his brother Rosey?

Rosey with Stacy Keibler and The Hurricane

The Tribal Chief joined WWE in 2010 and debuted on the main roster in 2012, which meant he never got to share the ring with his brother. However, that doesn't mean the former World Tag Team Champion wasn't instrumental in his brother's career.

In an interview with WWE, The Tribal Chief opened up about losing his brother. He said that the weekend of Rosey's death was emotional and heavy, but it was nice to see his family come together and celebrate the life of Rosey.

Roman then said that he hopes to continue representing his family and brother. Rosey was his number one fan who was always by his side in every match and offered valuable advice.

"This is a tough time but like everything in life we can learn from it and get better from it. My only hope now is that I can continue to represent my family and represent my brother and continue to push our legacy. He was my number one fan. He never missed a match, he never missed anything I did in the ring, he always had great advice for me and always reached out to talk."

Which family members of Roman Reigns are currently in WWE?

Currently, Roman Reigns is joined by several members of the Anoa'i family in WWE. This includes The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Tamina, and Nia Jax. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his daughter, Ava, who is in NXT.

Expand Tweet

Despite not sharing the ring, the two brothers still shared a strong connection through wrestling.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches