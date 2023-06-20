Which top female star was LA Knight rumored to be in a relationship with? The truth unveiled

WWE Superstar LA Knight has become extremely popular among fans in a short time. Now that the 40-year-old is one of the top names in the company, he is constantly in the news. Unfortunately for the star, he was recently forced to address a rumor about his personal life.

LA Knight was rumored to be in a relationship with fellow WWE Superstar Becky Lynch after photos of them together were shared on social media. The images in question were posted by a fan in May 2022, with the caption suggesting that the two stars dated in the past.

Earlier this year, LA Knight finally responded to the tweet, clarifying that he and Lynch never dated and were only friends. The SmackDown star then criticized the fan for making up a false story about him and The Man.

"Because we didn’t [date]. We were friends. You’re jumping to bullsh*t conclusions. Let me squash that before you guys take this anywhere."

Former AEW star reacted to LA Knight and Becky Lynch's rumored relationship

Becky Lynch joined the main roster in 2015, Knight in 2022

The Stamford-based promotion rarely acknowledges AEW and its stars, but it's undeniable that some references are made here and there. However, the same can't be said for the Jacksonville-based company.

It's not uncommon to see All Elite Wrestling stars reference WWE stars in storylines or real life.

When the rumor about Knight's relationship with Lynch started doing rounds, Big Swole reacted to the aforementioned pictures via Twitter, seemingly imitating the former Million Dollar Champion.

"Had ya girls legs wrapped around my head…..YEAH!!”

Are Becky Lynch and LA Knight in a relationship with other people?

The former champions are considered fan favorites and top stars in WWE. However, only Lynch is open regarding her personal and romantic life.

Becky Lynch began dating fellow superstar Seth Rollins at the beginning of 2019. After years of friendship and months of dating, they got engaged in August of the same year. Their daughter, Roux, was born in December 2020. They got married in June 2021 and are currently a part of the RAW roster.

On the other hand, little is known regarding LA Knight's personal life. He is seemingly dating Michelle Yavulla. The couple even attended this year's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony together.

From the looks of it, the SmackDown star is keen on keeping his personal and romantic life away from the public eye.

