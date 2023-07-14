Which UFC star did Becky Lynch date before marrying Seth Rollins? Love timeline explored

Becky Lynch has risen through the competition in WWE and became one of the biggest stars in the women’s division and in wrestling as a whole. She has cemented herself as a superstar capable of being the face of the company with many accolades to her name.

While her professional life is all about pro-wrestling, her personal life is closely tangled with the same industry. She’s married to WWE superstar and current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. However, The Visionary isn’t the only individual she has been with from the contact-sport industry.

In 2016, Becky Lynch was dating retired American UFC fighter Luke Sanders. He primarily competed in the Bantamweight and Featherweight classes of the MMA industry. Sanders made his UFC debut in 2016 and announced his retirement in 2021.

The duo started dating in 2016 after meeting through the industry, and next in California. They were together for a while but called it quits because they were on different trajectories in their respective lives. Sanders was focused on becoming a full-time father for his daughter, while Becky Lynch’s schedule kept her on the road most of the time.

Becky Lynch recently voiced her opinion about rewarding wrestlers

Becky Lynch spoke out in favor of rewarding wrestlers who show up weekly to get the job done over non-wrestlers. Former WWE employee Vince Russo spoke out in favor of her opinion about how wrestlers should be put over non-wrestlers:

“She made a hell of a statement today and I was so happy. She basically said, 'We should not be putting non-wrestling people over wrestlers on the roster. The wrestlers on the roster should be the stars.' I was so happy to hear and see that," said Russo.

Currently, Lynch is in a feud with Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark. All three women were in the Money in the Bank ladder match, but neither succeeded in winning the briefcase. However, The Man’s brutality on Stratus during the Money in the Bank match has added fire to their rivalry.