Which unbeaten record does Roman Reigns' wife Galina Becker hold in athletics?

It's no secret that the current Roman Reigns comes from a long and notable line of the Anoa'i wrestling family. It looks like Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's wife Galina Becker is just as successful in sports.

Before The Tribal Chief began his career in wrestling, he was first eyeing one in football. While attending the Georgia Institute of Technology, he played for their team and was even signed to the NFL's Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars for some time, but he never played for either team.

Roman Reigns' wife Galina Becker was also active in sports. She played volleyball for one season but was mostly active in track and field. She trained under NFL player Steve Nelson while in high school for track and field and was named the Most Valuable Player for three seasons. She won regional titles in the Long and Triple Jump and, from the looks of it, Galina Becker holds the Central Coast Section record of 40'5 in the Triple Jump.

Roman Reigns' wife pursued a career in fitness modeling but is now mostly off the grid. The SmackDown star and his wife tied the knot in December 2014 and currently have five kids. Their first child was born in 2008, their first twin boys in 2016, and their most recent twins in 2020.

Roman Reigns and his wife Galina Becker have been married for eight years

The WWE star and his wife have been married for almost a decade now and have known each other way longer. Despite having five kids and a somewhat busy schedule as a wrestler, their relationship looks to be only getting stronger.

In a previous appearance at Unfiltered with Renee Young, Roman Reigns was asked what the secret of having a happy married life is, and he answered that there is no secret but hard work for both parties.

"There is no secret, it's hard work. You have to know how to give and take, and that's the toughest part that I deal with now is being there. And we're good about that because I played football in the CFL."

Aside from being understanding, The Head of the Table shared that they also kept their marriage life interesting by going out on creative dates, from lunches to manicures and pedicures.

Although The Tribal Chief is a dominant character in WWE, it looks like he definitely has a softer persona for his family.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes