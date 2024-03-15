Which Vince McMahon rule is WWE still following despite his exit? Exploring what it is

Vince McMahon's legacy cannot be erased from WWE, and his impact on the industry will continue to prevail even if he is no longer associated with the company. However, the Stamford-based promotion has embarked on a new era under the leadership of Chief Content Officer, Triple H.

Under Hunter's leadership, WWE is currently red-hot thanks to magnificent storylines and a stacked roster. But while the King of Kings has carved out his own identity as head of creative, there is one rule that he still follows from his father-in-law's playbook while deciding the inductees for the WWE Hall of Fame

For those unaware, Vince McMahon made it a point to always include one female and one black wrestler as Hall of Fame inductees every year. The Game seems to have followed the same rule while deciding the Class of 2024.

For the uninitiated, WWE has thus far announced Paul Heyman, Muhammad Ali, The U.S. Express (Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham), Bull Nakano, and Thunderbolt Patterson as this year's inductees for the prestigious club.

WWE Hall of Famer commented on Vince McMahon's departure

Former RAW General Manager recently commented on Vince McMahon's mental state following the latter's departure from the Stamford-based promotion.

Following allegations from former WWE Staff Janet Grant, the former chairman resigned from the TKO Board.

Speaking on 83 Weeks, Bischoff wondered how McMahon must be handling the fact that he no longer runs the company he once built.

"I mean, that was his life, man. I mean, from the time he was a kid, when his dad was running the busness and Vince was learning the ropes, literally putting up the rings, and everything else that Vince did, that's been his life. And to be persona non grata at this point, where if he tried to walk into the office, he'd probably be escorted by security? How weird is that? It's still so hard for me to comprehend."

Meanwhile, the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will be staged on April 05, 2024. It will be interesting to see if Triple H adds a few more names to the inductee list in the coming weeks.

