Which Von Eric defeated The Undertaker to become a champion? Exploring a rare vintage classic

The Undertaker has been around the wrestling industry for a long time, and it's no surprise that he has shared the ring with countless legendary wrestlers. Before he became the highly acclaimed Deadman, he shared the ring with a Von Erich using a different persona.

Before Mark Calaway joined WWE in 1990 and became The Undertaker, he first joined several other promotions. From 1987 to 1990, he wrestled for World Class Championship Wrestling, Continental Wrestling Association, WCW, NJPW, and much more. During this venture, the Hall of Famer shared the ring with Kerry Von Erich.

Kerry Von Erich defeated The Undertaker in Dallas on October 10, 1989, while at the United States Wrestling Association for the USWA Texas Heavyweight Championship. However, Von Erich did not face Calaway's Deadman persona, but instead The Punisher. This was also not the first and last time both men met in the promotion.

Kerry and 'Taker first faced each other on January 27, 1989, but was initially known as the World Class Wrestling Association. At the time, the latter was known as Master of Pain, who lost against Von Erich.

The Deadman faced Von Erich in a singles match six times and lost five. Their match on October 13, 1989, in USWA, ended with a Double Count Out.

Kerry Von Erich tragically passed away in June 1986 due to suicide; he was only 33.

Which Von Erich helped The Undertaker make his wrestling debut?

The Von Erich family was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009

As it turns out, The Deadman and the Von Erichs are pretty connected in more ways than one. If not for the latter, there may not even be a Deadman in WWE.

While on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, The Undertaker shared how he previously attended WCCW events in hopes of being booked. Fritz Von Erich eventually noticed him and booked The Deadman because he looked like his late son, David.

"Fritz had this really deep, gravelly voice. He was like, 'Who's that kid out there?' He [Lubich] is like, 'He's been coming here for weeks. He's trying to get booked.' I heard him say it. I was like [eyes wide open]. He goes, 'Book him Friday night. He looks just like David.' I was much bigger [than David Von Erich], but my hair, my face and everything, I looked like him," said 'Taker.

Will The Undertaker be in The Von Erich's biographical film?

The life of the Von Erich family will be shown on the big screen as The Iron Claw hits theaters in December 2023. The Phenom won't be on the cast, but other well-known wrestlers like Chavo Guerrero Jr. and AEW's Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Ryan Nemeth are present.

It's interesting to see The Undertaker's journey before joining WWE and the different stars he met.