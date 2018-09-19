Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Wrestlers Who Could Be Inducted Into Impact Wrestling's Hall of Fame This Week

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.54K   //    19 Sep 2018, 01:21 IST

E
Both Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles have had storied careers in TNA (now Impact Wrestling)

Impact Wrestling's Hall of Fame has had a rocky time since being established in 2012. Last year it was heavily rumoured that James Storm would be honored with induction, but under strange circumstances, no new addition was made. Well flash forward 12 months and the company announced that on this Thursday's show, the first new inductee since 2016 will be named.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

The inductee is more than likely to be an ex-WWE wrestler when you consider the fact that every current inductee in the Impact Hall of Fame has wrestled or refereed (Earl Hebner) in the WWE. So here are three wrestlers who have a shot at making the class of 2018.

#3 AJ Styles


Image result for aj styles
AJ Styles is currently starring in the WWE

Yes, we admit this one is a long shot, but let's not forget that Ric Flair was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame during his time with TNA. AJ Styles will definitely go into the Impact Hall of Fame at some point because of his 11 year run in TNA, which has made him synonymous with the company.

Inducting Styles next month would get a lot of attention for Impact due to AJ's current status as a top star in the WWE. The issue is that the WWE would most likely stop the 41-year-old from making an appearance at the ceremony and Impact would find it very difficult to avoid ridicule without physically having AJ Styles present. This makes an induction this year unlikely so Impact Wrestling will probably have to wait a few more years to put 'Mr TNA', into their Hall of Fame.


Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
I write content relating to Wrestling, NBA and the Premier League. Follow me for more in depth analysis and features.
