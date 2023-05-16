Which wrestlers made their WWE debut against Veer Mahaan and Sanga on RAW?

Indus Sher showed up on the latest episode of WWE RAW to make a statement. The indomitable duo of Veer Mahaan and Sanga had a squash match against local enhancement talent on the red brand. Now we know who their opponents were.

Sanga and Veer squared off against LeVar Barbie and Drake Thompson in tag team action on the May 15, 2023, episode of WWE RAW. The heels made quick work of their opponents on the show.

Jinder Mahal entered the ring to cut a promo. The Modern Day Maharaja put over Sanga and Veer. He cut a promo in his native Punjabi language wherein he promised that Indus Sher will rule over WWE.

On January 10, 2023, Mahal returned to NXT for the first time since 2012 to form an alliance with Veer and Sanga by attacking The Creed Brothers.

During the WWE Draft 2023, Indus Sher was drafted to the red brand. The trio had been working on NXT prior to their main roster call-up. Jinder’s former associate Shanky was also expected to join them on the main roster, but he didn’t.

The latest WWE RAW featured some fresh faces

WWE held a Battle Royal to determine the next challenger for Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. The multi-man match-up featured the likes of Dolph Ziggler, Matt Riddle, Johnny Gargano, Mustafa Ali, and Bronson Reed, to name a few. However, Ali dropkicked Reed and Ricochet together to secure victory.

The Battle Royal also saw the RAW in-ring debut of NXT stars JD McDonagh, Von Wagner, and Xyon Quinn. McDonagh was eliminated by Dolph Ziggler, and the former proceeded to attack the latter after his elimination.

The Irish Ace was teased as the next member of the Judgment Day during a backstage segment with Cathy Kelley. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the NXT stars on the main roster.

