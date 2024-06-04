Which WWE brand will Uncle Howdy and the Wyatt 6 compete on? Exploring the possibility

For weeks on end now, WWE has teased and hinted at the debut of Uncle Howdy and the Wyatt 6 faction. Whether it is with eerie videos or random QR codes that pop up, it seems clear that Howdy is coming back to WWE. However, while his return does look like it is set in stone, the question arises, which brand will both he and the Wyatt 6 compete on?

Well, while both RAW and SmackDown are viable options, Uncle Howdy and the Wyatt 6 are likely to compete on the red brand on Monday nights. The reason behind this is quite simple. Not only will WWE want the character and his stable that they have hyped for so long to perform on the longer show, but they have also done a good job promoting the same. After all, as was pointed out on X/Twitter, one of the hints they dropped does suggest Uncle Howdy could make his return exactly on the June 17, 2024, episode of RAW.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Having Uncle Howdy and the Wyatt 6 on RAW allows WWE to explore several opportunities. The group could feud with some of the red brand's equally macabre factions like The Final Testament, and especially, The Judgment Day. It certainly would be interesting to see Howdy go after stars such as Karrion Kross and Damian Priest.

However, at the end of the day, this is all just speculation. While there are hints suggesting that the group could return to RAW, there is no telling what the future holds. The WWE Universe will just have to wait and see what happens.

Uncle Howdy has promised the WWE Universe that "a massacre is coming"

If the hints and suggestions prove true, then June 17, 2024, cannot come sooner. However, while many in the WWE Universe are excited about Uncle Howdy's return, as well as the debut of the Wyatt 6, there is cause for concern. This concern comes from the latest cryptic message that was delivered on last night's RAW Talk.

Sending a clear message to everyone in the locker room and to the WWE Universe, Howdy has promised that "a massacre is coming." He admonished everyone for not listening to him and for mocking both him and his family. Additionally, the consequence of that seems to be his wrath.

Expand Tweet

In terms of warnings, it does not get scarier than that. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see what Howdy and the Wyatt 6 have in store for the WWE Universe.