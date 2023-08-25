Which WWE faction did Bray Wyatt join before forming The Wyatt Family? Recalling his initial run

Bray Wyatt was a trailblazer in the pro wrestling community. He worked dedicatedly to provide astonishing performances through each of his gimmicks. Whether it was as Husky Harris or The Fiend, the profound creativity was visible in each act.

The Eater of Worlds is popularly known for forming The Wyatt Family with Luke Harper and Erick Rowan. The faction started in NXT but found its way to Monday Night RAW with its eeriness. However, The Wyatt Family wasn’t the first WWE faction for the pro wrestler, even though it was the first for Bray Wyatt.

Before he became Bray Wyatt, Windham Rotunda debuted the character Husky Harris in WWE NXT. During his time as Husky Harris, he joined WWE’s faction The Nexus on the main roster.

At Hell in a Cell 2010, Husky Harris and Michael McGillicutty interfered in a fiercely contested match between Wade Barrett and John Cena, helping Barrett win, subsequently forcing The Champ to stay with The Nexus.

Unfortunately, Barrett did not give Harris and McGillicutty a chance to become full-time members of The Nexus since he hadn’t asked for their help. However, Harris and McGillicutty refused to give up and cost John Cena another match against The Miz on the following episode of WWE RAW. This helped them earn a chance to become members of The Nexus.

They had to beat John Cena and Randy Orton to become members of The Nexus. They lost but were inducted anyway the following week.

Husky Harris was written off WWE TV to mark his exit from The Nexus after Randy Orton attacked both Harris and McGillicutty on the January 31, 2011, episode of WWE RAW.

WWE pauses plans for SmackDown following Bray Wyatt’s untimely demise

Triple H took to social media platform X (f.k.a. Twitter) to announce Bray Wyatt’s demise. He revealed Windham Rotunda’s father, WWE Hall of Famer, Mike Rotunda, informed him of the tragic news.

As per Xero News, WWE has paused plans for the August 25, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown that included segments like Jimmy Uso’s return and Rey Mysterio facing Grayson Waller, among others. It’s possible that the Stamford-based promotion is planning a tribute for The Eater of Worlds during the live show.

Undoubtedly, the wrestling world is in shock following the news. The WWE Universe will fondly remember Bray Wyatt ‘The Fiend’ for eternity!

