Which WWE Hall of Famer did Brock Lesnar envy the most? Exploring his rare revelation

Reflecting on Brock Lesnar's career, it's clear that he has truly earned a future place in the WWE Hall of Fame. Whether it's breaking The Undertaker's "Streak", dominating the roster, with his "Suplex City" reign, or embodying his moniker, as The Beast Incarnate by showing no mercy, there are many reasons to admire Lesnar's accomplishments. But, even someone as accomplished as he is can get envious. And, there is one WWE Hall of Famer, that he has openly admitted he is jealous of.

This WWE Hall of Famer just so happens to be none other than Kane. That's right, The Devil's Favorite Demon, is the one WWE superstar that Brock Lesnar envies. But, what could be the reason? Is it the storied career that Kane himself has had? Is it the work he has done with Taker as one-half of The Brothers of Destruction? Or is it simply jealousy over the sheer size of The Big Red Machine, who stood at 7 ft 0 in? The answer? None of the above.

As he wrote in his book, Death Clutch, Brock Lesnar envied Kane, because of his mask. A weird reason, but one that has a much deeper meaning. Lesnar envied the fact that Kane could go home, remove the mask, and go back to having a regular life as Glenn Jacobs. In Lesnar's own words, Jacobs had "the greatest gig ever".

"That's why, in some ways, the WWE character I envied the most was Kane. He had the greatest gig ever, because he was a big star who wore a mask on TV. When he went home, he'd get to take off the mask and live a normal life. Nobody knew what he looked like, and no one ever bothered him when he went about his personal life. He must have had about as normal a life as you can have in professional wrestling," wrote Lesnar

In many ways, Lesnar has got it spot on. Under the guise of Kane, Glenn Jacobs accomplished great things. And, he accomplished even greater things as himself, becoming the Mayor of Knox County. So, it's understandable why The Beast envies him so. But, at the end of the day, it's highly doubtful he'd trade away his career for any other one.

Brock Lesnar could be in line for an in-ring return with WWE

Looking at Brock Lesnar's journey so far it's easy to applaud his career. However, the truth is, he's far, from done yet. At 46, Lesnar remains in form and appears primed for action at any given moment. Nevertheless, his connection to the controversies involving Vince McMahon has greatly diminished the likelihood of his comeback, to WWE.

That being said, recent reports have indicated that Lesnar could be on his way back to WWE. According to Bryan Alvarez from the Wrestling Observer, WWE is already making moves to bring Brock Lesnar back into the fold. This would be huge news, especially considering the last time he was seen in a WWE ring was back at SummerSlam 2023 when he faced Cody Rhodes.

Things are sure to get interesting in the weeks to come. With all that is going on around him, there is certainly no guarantee that The Beast will return. But, if he does, it is sure to be emphatic.

Poll : Do you think Brock Lesnar will one day be enshrined in the WWE Hall of Fame? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion