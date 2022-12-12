Which WWE legend did Arnold Schwarzenegger knock out?

Many celebrities have appeared in WWE, but one of the most memorable names possibly is Arnold Schwarzenegger. Although he never wrestled inside the ring, he had some exciting moments and even knocked out a wrestling veteran, which earned him the rightful spot in the Hall of Fame.

The Hollywood actor's affiliation with WWE started even before he stepped foot inside the company. During his early years as a bodybuilder, he met wrestling legend Bruno Sammartino and instantly sparked a tight friendship. The Austrian also formed a friendship with the likes of "Superstar" Billy Graham and Jesse "The Body" Ventura.

Arnold first appeared on the then-World Wrestling Federation in 1999 on an episode of SmackDown. During the show, he met the likes of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Vince McMahon, who awarded him the "World Box Office Champion." The show continued with the actor in commentary before he decided to join in on the action.

In the main event of the 1999 SmackDown episode, Schwarzenegger helped Stone Cold defeat Triple H by providing the former with a steel chair. After finding out what the actor did, Triple H confronted Arnold Schwarzenegger, who replied with a backhand and a fury of punches.

Arnold has also had other appearances for the promotion since. Twice during the Hall of Fame ceremony. The first was in 2013 when he inducted Sammartino and again in 2015 for his own induction.

Triple H wasn't the only WWE Superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger punched

The 75-year-old returned to WWE in 2014 on an episode of RAW to promote his film Sabotage. This time around, he was accompanied by co-star Joe Manganiello. Interestingly, they were also joined by Hulk Hogan for an in-ring segment.

During the segment, the three men exchanged compliments after greeting the fans, which was interrupted by WWE Superstar The Miz. While the A-Lister was bragging and calling himself a "tough guy," the three men had seemingly had enough.

The Miz attempted to hit Joe but was blocked by the actor, who punched him instead. Arnold quickly followed this up with his iconic backhand before The Hulkster sent the former Intercontinental Champion outside the ring.

Although Arnold Schwarzenegger has never competed inside the ring like other known celebrities, his respect for the business and WWE Superstars has definitely earned him a special spot for fans of the sport.

