Which WWE legend changed his statement about Roman Reigns? This star insulted him years ago

Roman Reigns was pushed to the moon immediately following the SHIELD’s implosion. However, fans at the time wanted the likes of Daniel Bryan and CM Punk in the world title picture. Now, Reigns is arguably the most over star in the promotion. His current run has led to a WWE legend heaping lavish praise on him.

The WWE icon in question is John Cena. The Fast X star recently appeared on SiruisXM Sports for an interview to promote his new movie. Cena had nothing but praise for Roman Reigns, whom he called the face of the sports entertainment juggernaut.

“It was said that I passed the torch to Roman years ago and he absolutely is the face of the franchise,” John Cena said. “I think in my mind he’s the greatest of all time. I tried to do what I could. It wasn’t the miracle. Like it didn’t happen. He got it on his own terms.” [00:00 to 00:16]

Check out the video below:

Cena had buried Roman Reigns on the mic during their 2017 storyline. At the time, WWE wanted The Big Dog to be the face of the promotion, but fans simply were against the idea. The Cenation Leader would ultimately pass the torch to the former SHIELD member at No Mercy 2017.

Vince McMahon even booked him to defeat The Undertaker in a No Holds Barred match at WrestleMania 33. Roman Reigns was showered with boos the following night on RAW, but he handled the reaction with pure class.

Roman Reigns will achieve an incredible milestone at WWE Night of Champions

The Tribal Chief will compete at the upcoming premium live event in Saudi Arabia. Reigns will team up with Solo Sikoa to take on Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The match could see the top star suffer his first pinfall loss in over 1,200 days at the event.

May 27th will see the Tribal Chief hit 1,000 days as Universal Champion. Reigns won the title in a triple threat match also involving Braun Strowman and The Fiend (Bray Wyatt) at the 2020 Payback Premium Live Event.

Are you looking forward to Night of Champions? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes