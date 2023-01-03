Which WWE Legend identified Damar Hamlin's heart attack after on-field injury?

A WWE Legend's recent comments on Damar Hamlin's heart attack have left Twitter divided. For those unknown, Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of an NFL match against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The incident occurred when the Buffalo Bulls player tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Unfortunately, the latter's helmet slammed onto Hamlin's chest. He proceeded to get up but lost consciousness soon after.

Damar Hamlin's representative, Jordon Rooney, gave a positive update on his condition, claiming that the NFL player's "vitals are back to normal." The 25-year-old will be subject to more tests while tributes continue to pour in from various athletes and personalities.

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler also spoke on the topic. Joining the Damar Hamlin's heart attack conversation on Twitter, he was "willing to bet" that the NFL player suffered a cardiac arrest due to blunt force trauma. His opinion was called out by fans, probably due to his phrasing.

Jerry Lawler @JerryLawler I would be willing to bet that Damar Hamlin has suffered a cardiac arrest from the blunt trauma of that blow to his chest... I know what this is like from experience...

The 73-year-old is not a stranger to cardiac arrest. On the September 10 2012 episode of WWE RAW, he had his own encounter with the problem as he collapsed at the announcers table during a match between Kane and Daniel Bryan. It took him more than a month to recover.

Prior to his dreaded incident, Lawler teamed up with Randy Orton to defeat CM Punk and Dolph Ziggler. The latter was apparently responsible for the cardiac arrest. Still, the legend doesn't hold any grudges.

According to the latest reports, Hamlin is indeed suffering from cardiac arrest. Buffalo Bills released a statement that proved Jerry Lawler's assumption was right while also revealing that the NFL star is currently administered at the UC Medical Center.

Damar's performance in college football in Pittsburgh impressed the higher-ups in the National Football League. He was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2021 for which he plays as safety.

WWE Legend Jerry Lawler's "bet" on Damar Hamlin's heart attack hasn't sat well with Twitter fans

The King is in deep waters for the very first line of his tweet about Damar Hamlin's heart attack. Enraged fans bashed him for his assumption as he wasn't a qualified doctor.

Jefferson D'Arcy II @Yum785 @JerryLawler Don't be an imaginary doctor because you've spent most of your adult life being an imaginary king. Respectfully.

boosh @p_boosh @JerryLawler Don't need to speculate when you have a platform. His heart stopped given the fact that CPR had to be administered. No reason that we should know how it occurred.

The Twitterati also called out Jerry Lawler for making the Damar Hamlin incident about himself.

Lethabo @MandelaMinutes twitter.com/JerryLawler/st… Jerry Lawler @JerryLawler I would be willing to bet that Damar Hamlin has suffered a cardiac arrest from the blunt trauma of that blow to his chest... I know what this is like from experience... You just had to make this about you 😂😬 twitter.com/JerryLawler/st…

Jancey @joeyancey_ Jerry Lawler @JerryLawler I would be willing to bet that Damar Hamlin has suffered a cardiac arrest from the blunt trauma of that blow to his chest... I know what this is like from experience... Strange thing to be "willing to bet." Speculation is not helpful. Shameful. twitter.com/jerrylawler/st…

Others forgave Lawler for his slight mistake and sent their prayers for Damar's recovery. Discussions on the health and safety of NFL stars have also led to some thought-provoking questions.

RMar Music ~ justbkind @p @RMar35017905 @JerryLawler Players have no protection in the chest area without the chest pads and DBs don't feel they need those. QB almost always has one, RB and WR too. He took one helluva hard hit right there by his heart

Former NXT wrestler Corey Graves now occupies Jerry Lawler's position at the commentary desk. The King, infamous for his team-up with Jim Ross on the announcers table, hasn't been at the ringside since April 2020.

