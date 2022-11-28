Which WWE legend quit Twitter because of Elon Musk?

Elon Musk's buying of Twitter was one of the most shocking developments of 2022. The world’s richest man paid $44 billion for the bird app. Musk’s takeover of the interactive platform was met with mixed responses from Twitter users, many of whom have since deactivated their accounts.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley left Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk’s acquisition of the social media platform. The hardcore legend had previously implied that he was not a fan of the billionaire’s latest move to dominate the tech industry.

"I’ll be giving some serious thought to leaving @Twitter for good in the near future. I do not have a good feeling about where this platform is heading."

Mrs. Foley’s Baby Boy stayed true to his word and left Twitter for good in October 2022. The WWE Hall of Famer, however, briefly returned to the blue app in November to deliver an important message ahead of the U.S. midterm elections.

Mick Foley later revealed on his "Foley is Pod" podcast that he left Twitter because he couldn’t stop himself from using the app. This implied that Musk’s purchase of the app was just one of the reasons he bid adieu to the microblogging site.

“It would be easy to blame the atmosphere on Twitter. That was part of it, but since day one, I had trouble using Twitter in moderation, so it’s mostly on me. I struggled with it. I think a lot of people do. Then you get to where you’re spending hours a day just looking at everything on there, and as it became progressively more divisive, I began to feel like I was swimming in a pool full of turds."

He added:

"One turd, you can dodge that turd. Right? You can still enjoy the crystal clear water. But at a certain point, when being on Twitter just becomes an exercise in dodging turds, it’s time to get out of the water and that’s what I did."

Javier Bernal challenges Elon Musk to a fight on WWE NXT

Elon Musk triggered another controversy when he announced Twitter’s new verification method. The billionaire told Twitter users they could get verified for eight bucks a month. It is safe to say that NXT star Javier Bernal didn’t like the approach.

"Big Body Javy" challenged Elon Musk to a fight during his backstage interview with McKenzie Mitchell on the November 22, 2022, edition of WWE NXT. Bernal handed Mitchell "The Body Files" of potential opponents and one of them was Musk.

It remains to be seen what Elon Musk will do to further trigger the pro wrestling world.

