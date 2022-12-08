Which WWE legend is set to train Umaga's son as he begins his wrestling journey?

Umaga mowed through opponents during his second run in WWE. The real-life Edward Smith Fatu was even involved in a championship program with John Cena. The feud culminated in a brutal Last Man Standing Match at the 2007 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. Now, another member of his family is set to step inside the squared circle.

Zilla Fatu, the son of Umaga, will begin his pro wrestling training at Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion. ROW is based in Houston, Texas, and has trained many wrestlers, including current WWE Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. ROW recently announced Fatu’s inclusion via their official Twitter account.

You can check out the tweet below:

Reality of Wrestling @TheOfficialROW Welcome the newest member of Reality Of Wrestling training school Zilla Fatu.



His father Umaga was a part of Reality Of Wrestling and now he begins his own journey. Welcome the newest member of Reality Of Wrestling training school Zilla Fatu. His father Umaga was a part of Reality Of Wrestling and now he begins his own journey. https://t.co/uBmPqpznqF

Not much is known about Zilla Fatu apart from the fact that he’s one of the four children of Umaga. The Samoan Bulldozer remains a beloved figure 13 years after his tragic passing. For those who don't know, the 36-year-old died after suffering a heart attack on December 4, 2009. He parted ways with WWE six months prior to his untimely death.

Umaga worked two separate stints with WWE. His first run saw him team up with real-life cousin Matt Anoaʻi aka Rosey. Rosey was the late brother of current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Together, they formed a team named "3-Minute Warning". In his second run, the former Intercontinental Champion returned as a solo performer in 2006.

Solo Sikoa pays tribute to Umaga on WWE RAW

Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut by costing Drew McIntyre his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle. The Street Champion pulled off a familiar move on the December 5, 2022 edition of Monday Night RAW.

Sikoa attacked Matt Riddle after the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match against Jimmy and Jey Uso on the red brand. The former NXT North American Champion took advantage of Kevin Owens’ absence from the ring.

Sikoa laid out The Original Bro with a Samoan Spike (the finisher popularized by the Samoan Bulldozer). He then destroyed Riddle’s neck with a running hip attack (another deadly move from his late uncle). Riddle was carried to the back on a stretcher.

It remains to be seen if The Original Bro will make his return to WWE RAW next week.

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : 0 votes