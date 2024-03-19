Which WWE Star was heard yelling during Becky Lynch's RAW segment?

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch was set to face Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing Match on the latest episode of RAW. However, before the match, Liv Morgan confronted The Man backstage. As the two women were talking, a person could be heard yelling in the background. In this article, we will take a look at who was behind the hidden voice on RAW.

The mysterious voice was none other than Xavier Woods, who had just won his match against the Alpha Academy on RAW and was probably excited after picking up the victory. Although his exact words were inaudible, he sounded a bit animated after his win.

After winning the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match in Perth, Australia, Becky Lynch became the number one contender for Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship. Despite being a couple of weeks away from the match, The Man is wasting no opportunities to feud with anyone who wants to face her.

Lynch squared off against Liv Morgan last week on RAW. This week, she went one-on-one with Nia Jax. Although she picked up the win, this match could have probably caused injury to Lynch and may have had implications in her title match at WrestleMania XL against Rhea Ripley.

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus named her match against Becky Lynch as her favorite

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus returned to the ring briefly last year and turned heel after attacking Becky Lynch. The two women then feuded with each other for several months. Trish made Lynch jump through several hoops before she could face her in a match. Finally, the two women met in a steel cage match, which was won by The Man.

During a recent interview with The Gorilla Position, Stratus opened up about her match with Lynch and even called it her favorite match.

"It’s funny because I was just at a signing this weekend and I [always] get asked what’s your favourite match. I’ve had so many matches that are special for so many reasons that I kind of go into a little blurb about it. But now I’m just like 'Cage match,' like hands down my favorite and for so many reasons," Trish Stratus said. [H/T Inside The Ropes]

It will be interesting to see if Becky Lynch will be able to defeat Rhea Ripley and end the latter's dominant reign.

