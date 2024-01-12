Which WWE star is Jade Cargill training with for potential Royal Rumble debut? Influence and more explored

On September 26, 2023, WWE announced Jade Cargill had signed a contract with them. This acquisition by the Stamford-based promotion was considered massive, given the name Cargill. Since signing with WWE, she has made a few on-screen appearances on all three brands in the company.

However, the former AEW star has been missing from television since then. This does not mean Jade Cargill is out of favor with WWE. When asked, Triple H mentioned that the promotion was waiting for the right time to launch her for a massive in-ring debut.

Cargill, too, has been preparing for her in-ring debut by training with a massive name in the industry. The massive name in question is Natalya. Recently, the Canadian wrestler revealed that she loved training with the former TBS Champion at the iconic Dungeon.

Natalya added that Jade Cargill would be an excellent addition to the WWE roster. The timing of the revelation is apt, given how many believe Cargill will be making her in-ring debut at Royal Rumble 2024. It will be interesting to see what happens at the Premium Live Event.

Mark Henry makes massive prediction about Jade Cargill and a SmackDown star

Over the years, Mark Henry has been known to scout and mentor some of the best talents in professional wrestling. Two such names are Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. Recently, The World's Strongest Man praised both his finds and made a bold prediction about them.

During an interview with Premier Live TV, Mark Henry spoke about dynamics when evaluating a wrestler. He said:

"I didn't miss with either one of them. I've very proud," Henry said. "I know what it looks like for success to happen. I've been surrounded by it my whole life, and if you can't recognize what's staring you in the face, that you look and you go 'Who is that?'.. You start asking questions like 'What do they do?'.. You hear them talk and they make people laugh and they interact with everybody because you need people that are glib and colourful, that have an understanding that you can't be shy. You can't be in your own skin, like afraid of being yourself."

He concluded that he sees them both in the main event of WrestleMania at some point.

"Bianca is not afraid of anything, and neither is Jade. I could see them both meeting at WrestleMania one day in a main event capacity - both of them."

From Henry's statements, it's clear that both women can go down as legends in WWE. It will be interesting to see who prevails when the two clash at some point.

