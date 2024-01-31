Which WWE star recently ventured into the acting world? Details on the role and more

Several WWE Superstars have tried their hand in the world of acting over the years. While some have experienced massive success in their attempts, not everyone has seen great success. The likes of John Cena and The Rock are currently considered to be massive superstars globally due to their acting performances.

Similarly, another superstar who will be seen walking down the same path soon is Sonya Deville. The 30-year-old superstar will be seen in a film named DNA Secrets. Deville will be playing the role of a cop in the same. During a recent interview, Deville spoke about the difference between acting and WWE. She said:

"Obviously, the hustle and bustle, the hurry up and wait, the cameras, the memorization of lines, the having to constantly be ready and on, is very similar. I do have to say, I do like that in filmmaking, you get more than one take. When you’re on Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown, it is live, live, and that is it." [H/T Fightful]

Sonya Deville's fans will be happy to see her on-screen as they have missed seeing her on WWE programming for some time now. During a July 28th, 2023, episode of SmackDown, Deville suffered a torn ACL which has kept her way from the Stamford-based promotion.

Former WWE star wants to direct movies

When one takes a look back at history, Chavo Guerrero surely stands out as a more than decent wrestler. Despite never getting a lot of credit, Chavo delivered many memorable moments inside the ring. However, apart from the in-ring performances, the 53-year-old has also found plenty of success outside the ring.

Recently, Guerrero has found plenty of success in his acting career. From being the fight coordinator in GLOW, to landing the role of The Iron Sheikh in The Iron Claw, the former WWE Superstar has made progress outside of the squared circle. However, he now desires to direct movies. During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Guerrero said:

"I’m one of those guys who learns from watching. I was backstage in WWE and WCW, learning from the best in pro wrestling - I learned from Vince McMahon, Kevin Dunn, Triple H, and Eric Bischoff. When I became supervising producer on Lucha Underground, which was a TV show about wrestling, I was speaking with cameramen and directors, and about wardrobe and set design. The question I kept getting asked was, 'How do you know all this stuff?'"

He further added:

"I’m a third-generation pro wrestler, so a lot of this has been in my life for a long time. That’s when I started to realize there were other opportunities for me. Then I went to GLOW and Young Rock, and now with The Iron Claw, I keep learning so much. My next goal is to direct. That’s where I envision this going."

With so much experience under his belt, it will be interesting to see if Chavo Guerrero can get into directing movies. Apart from that, fans will also be keen to see if any other WWE Superstar moves into the world of films.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here