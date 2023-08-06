Which WWE star was reduced to tears at SummerSlam? What the cameras missed! 

SummerSlam is one of the most anticipated events of the year, with several high-profile matches booked for the show. Not only will the show feature the Tribal Combat between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, but also feature several title matches.

The show kicked off with Logan Paul and Ricochet facing each other in a high-flying bout. In the weeks leading up to their match, heated words and blows were exchanged. A week ago, The Maverick also took a personal shot at Samantha Irvin, Ricochet's fiancee.

At the Royal Rumble, Logan Paul and Ricochet stepped on each other's toes. Since then, there has been tension brewing between them, resulting in a confrontation last month. Due to the intensity of the bout, the loss was hard to bear for Ricochet and Samantha. After their SummerSlam match, when Samantha Irvin had to announce the winner, she was distraught and in tears.

Logan Paul pinned Ricochet at The Biggest Party of Summer, albeit using brass knuckles passed on to him by his manager. Given the intensity of their rivalry, it seems to be far from over. They could clash again at the next WWE Premium Live Event, Payback, in September.

Cody Rhodes also defeated Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar versus Cody Rhodes is another feud that has captivated fans over the past few months. They finally had their rubber match at SummerSlam. The Beast flung The American Nightmare around the ring, and the latter almost got counted out on a few occasions. But Rhodes' indomitable spirit enabled him to get up to his feet and put on quite the battle against The Beast.

Cody Rhodes' mother was also ringside at The Biggest Party of Summer. Earlier, The American Nightmare stated that the match was dedicated to his wife, Brandi Rhodes since it was being held in her hometown.

Following their intense clash, Brock Lesnar extended a handshake to Cody Rhodes, showcasing his respect for the WWE star.

LA Knight emerged as the victor in the SummerSlam Battle Royal, and Shayna Baszler defeated her former friend Ronda Rousey. It remains to be seen what else will go down in the event.

