Which WWE stars paid tribute to Eddie Guerrero on RAW? Hint: It's not Rey Mysterio or the LWO

WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero is fondly remembered by fans and superstars alike. He was one of the most charismatic wrestlers in the company's history. While it is usually Dominik or Rey Mysterio paying tribute to the legend, tonight's RAW featured Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn 'pulling an Eddie Guerrero.'

Latino Heat made a career out of his 'Lie, Cheat and Steal' mantra in both his babyface and heel roles. His creative mindset was often seen at play. One such infamous case was against Mr. Kennedy during the November 11, 2005 episode of SmackDown, which happened to be his final wrestling match. He pretended to get hit by a steel chair from his opponent while the referee was distracted and it ultimately resulted in a DQ victory for Eddie.

A similar case was seen tonight on RAW when Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn 'did an Eddie Guerrero' to get Jey Uso ejected from the ring. During the bout between Matt Riddle and Jimmy Uso, Owens lay outside the ring clutching his head while Sami threw a steel chair to a clueless Jey. The Master Strategist then captured the referee's attention, making him believe that Jey was up to some mischief.

Following Jey Uso's exit, KO and Sami gave The Bloodline a taste of their own medicine as they interfered in Riddle's match to get him a win. The latest defeat added to the misery of The Usos after they failed to regain the Undisputed Tag Team Championships last Friday.

The Mysterios used the Eddie Guerrero technique previously on WWE RAW

The Eddie Guerrero chair technique has been used in multiple promotions with props varying from kendo sticks to title belts. WWE usually sticks to the original form, especially when it comes to Latino Heat's best friend, Rey Mysterio.

During an episode of RAW in July 2022, The Mysterios battled Judgment Day members Finn Balor and Damian Priest. It was a great match that saw many impactful moves.

In the climax, Priest distracted the referee to allow Balor a chance to hit Rey with a steel chair. However, Rey fell flat on the floor the moment Balor grabbed the chair, eventually leading the ref to disqualify the heels.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Eddie Guerrero on how much he loved Rey Mysterio like a little brother. Eddie Guerrero on how much he loved Rey Mysterio like a little brother. https://t.co/SYWlo3xgy8

This won't be the last time a tribute is paid to Eddie Guerrero and surely not the last time someone uses his Lie, Cheat and Steal gimmick.

