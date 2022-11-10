Which WWE Superstar has the most 24/7 Championship reigns?

The WWE 24/7 Championship saw an unceremonious end to its relevancy after Nikki Cross trashed the title on the November 7, 2022, episode of Monday Night RAW. Cross had won the title from Dana Brooke earlier the same night.

WWE removed the 24/7 Championship from the list of active titles on their website last night, destroying perhaps the last remnants of the Vince McMahon era. The title has pretty much been set aside for house shows prior to its retirement.

The Hardcore Championship rip-off revitalized the careers of many WWE superstars, including R-Truth. His 54 title reigns (53 per WWE stats) created the record for the most WWE 24/7 Championship reigns in the company’s history.

Truth also has the most combined days with the title, at 425 (412 if you go with WWE stats) days. The former NWA/TNA Worlds Heavyweight Champion created many moments for fans to remember during his time as the 24/7 Champion.

Truth is currently out of action due to an injury he suffered during his match with Grayson Waller on the November 1, 2022, episode of WWE NXT. The RAW superstar tore his quad while attempting a suicide dive on the self-proclaimed Face of NXT.

Dana Brooke loses it after Nikki Cross trashes the 24/7 Championship

Dana Brooke is one of the hardest workers in the WWE locker room. Brooke put a lot of effort into legitimizing the 24/7 Championship as well. Everything was looking good until she put her title on the line against Nikki Cross.

The Mad Sister made quick work of Brooke and captured the title. Even Damage CTRL were present at ringside for Cross’s title win. The former NXT superstar took the strap with her backstage. What happened next took the WWE Universe by surprise.

Cross dumped the title (or at least tried to) inside a trash can and simply walked away. Her antics didn’t sit well with Dana Brooke, who took to Twitter to criticize her co-worker for trashing the title she worked so hard to protect.

You can check out Brooke's tweet below:

It remains to be seen what Triple H has in store for Dana Brooke after the shocking events of WWE RAW.

