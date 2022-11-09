Former United States Champion R-Truth is probably the first person who comes to mind when discussing the WWE 24/7 Championship. Truth was instrumental in giving the title some relevancy, especially during its infancy. The catalyst for some hilarious segments, it is no surprise that the company backed R-Truth to win the gold time and again.

The 24/7 Championship debuted on the May 20, 2019, edition of WWE RAW. Titus O'Neil became the inaugural champion, after which the title has 195 officially recognized reigns, including live events. Nikki Cross is the current champion and is in her 11th reign with the gold.

R-Truth leads the chart with the most reigns. He has won the 24/7 Title 54 times (53 as recognized by WWE), with his first victory being on the same day the championship was introduced. He pinned Robert Roode in the parking lot and set a precedent for other segments to come.

The former United States Champion also has the longest combined reign at 425 days (415 as recognized by WWE). His longest singular reign was in 2021 when he held the gold for 57 days since the Fastlane pay-per-view. Meanwhile, Reggie holds the record for the longest reign, spanning 112 days.

WWE seemingly bid goodbye to the 24/7 Championship this week on RAW. Nikki Cross dethroned Dana Brooke, after which she dumped the title in a bin during a backstage segment with Damage CTRL. The company hasn't officially disclosed their plans but may either scrap or revamp the title.

The 24/7 Championship has been won by several non-wrestling personalities, including WWE officials Eddie Orengo and Shawn Bennett. Celebrities such as retired NFL legend Rob Gronkowski, FOX sportscaster Rob Stone, and musicians Marshmallow and Bad Bunny were among the other champions.

Record-breaking 24/7 Championship holder R-Truth recently got injured on WWE NXT

While performing alongside Grayson Waller in the November 1 edition of NXT, R-Truth executed a front flip but stumbled on the top rope and landed hard on the floor. He was unable to continue, and the match was awarded to Waller.

The 50-year-old recently took to Twitter to reveal the extent of his injuries and stated that he is suffering from a torn quadricep muscle. However, no timetable for his return has been officially disclosed.

Prior to his injury, the wrestling veteran was involved in segments with The Miz and Happy Corbin on RAW.

