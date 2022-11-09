Nikki Cross won the 24/7 Championship last night on WWE RAW and threw the title in the garbage a few minutes later.

Cross battled Dana Brooke in a singles match with Damage CTRL ringside. Earlier on the show, Damage CTRL recruited Cross to join them in a WarGames match. They will compete against Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss at the Survivor Series: WarGames on November 26th.

Damage CTRL will have to find one more Superstar to join their team. Two mystery Superstars will have to join the RAW Women's Champion's squad at the upcoming premium live event.

Cross took to Twitter earlier today and said that she will do whatever she wants with the 24/7 Championship. The 33-year-old suggested that she could bury the title in a graveyard or throw it in an incinerator:

"I'll do whatever I want with it. Dump it on the Floor, inside the trash, outside in a dump, an incinerator…..bury the thing in a graveyard. Please, by all means, try and argue with me, try to stop me. I welcome it please. Hehehehehehehe. Honestly I won’t bite," tweeted Cross.

Nicola Glencross @WWENikkiASH



Please, by all means, try and argue with me, try to stop me. I welcome it please.



Hehehehehehehe



honestly I won’t bite twitter.com/wwe/status/158… WWE @WWE Nikki Cross just disposed of the 24/7 Title backstage on #WWERaw Nikki Cross just disposed of the 24/7 Title backstage on #WWERaw! 😲 https://t.co/2kQb7Ur7jh Il do whatever I want with it. Dump it on the Floor, inside the trash, outside in a dump, an incinerator…..bury the thing in a graveyard.Please, by all means, try and argue with me, try to stop me. I welcome it please.Hehehehehehehehonestly I won’t bite Il do whatever I want with it. Dump it on the Floor, inside the trash, outside in a dump, an incinerator…..bury the thing in a graveyard. Please, by all means, try and argue with me, try to stop me. I welcome it please. Hehehehehehehe honestly I won’t bite 😈 twitter.com/wwe/status/158…

In case you missed it, you can check out the RAW results here.

WWE Hall of Famer sends a message to Nikki Cross

WWE legend Alundra Blayze sent a message to Cross after last night's episode of WWE RAW went off the air.

The 58-year-old hinted that she is ready to make a comeback and turn the 24/7 title into the Women's Intercontinental Championship:

"Excuse me you dropped something… That didn’t go well, you can just hand it over since I am legally still 24/7 champion and I can turn the 24/7 into a woman’s Intercontinental championship," tweeted Blayze.

Madusa/AlundraBlayze @Madusa_rocks WWE @WWE Nikki Cross just disposed of the 24/7 Title backstage on #WWERaw Nikki Cross just disposed of the 24/7 Title backstage on #WWERaw! 😲 https://t.co/2kQb7Ur7jh Excuse me you dropped something… That didn’t go well, you can just hand it over since I am legally still 24/7 champion and I can turn the 24/7 into a woman’s Intercontinental championship. 🤷‍♀️ twitter.com/wwe/status/158… Excuse me you dropped something… That didn’t go well, you can just hand it over since I am legally still 24/7 champion and I can turn the 24/7 into a woman’s Intercontinental championship. 🤷‍♀️ twitter.com/wwe/status/158…

There have been rumors of a mid-card title for the women's division for some time now. It will be interesting to see if Nikki Cross dumping the 24/7 Championship in the trash leads to that in the weeks ahead on WWE RAW.

Would you like to see a mid-card title in the women's division? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : 0 votes