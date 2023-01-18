Which WWE Superstar called Randy Orton his best friend?

Randy Orton, a third-generation Superstar, is one of the all-time greats of professional wrestling who has left an indelible footprint in the industry. A fourteen-time world champion and a two-time Royal Rumble winner, Orton has accomplished everything an average superstar hopes to achieve in the business.

Over the last two years, The Viper has recently experienced a late-career resurgence with a different touch to his character. Alongside Matt Riddle, he was part of an entertaining act known as RK-Bro, which became one of the most successful and popular tandems in the recent scene.

The Original Bro even called Randy Orton his "best friend." While the two tag-team partners share a close off-screen relationship too and have a ton of mutual respect, it may be far-fetched to say that Riddle is Orton's closest companion in real-life, especially considering the short period they have known one another personally and professionally.

Over the last two decades, the future Hall of Famer has developed many close relationships with fellow WWE Superstars. He acknowledges Triple H as his mentor who helped him at the outset of his illustrious career. As Rated RKO, Edge and Orton dominated the scene, but they were close friends

However, one individual, in particular, has named Randy Orton as his best friend. And it is none other than Orton's old on-screen rival John Cena.

John Cena called Randy Orton his best friend since day one

Randy Orton @RandyOrton appreciate the words John 🏼 twitter.com/JohnCena/statu… John Cena @JohnCena For 20 years @RandyOrton has cemented his legacy as 1 of the greatest @WWE Superstars ever. I have the utmost respect for every achievement he’s earned & CONTINUES to earn. But my genuine love & admiration for him is in his maturity & growth as a human being. Here’s to RKO! 🥃 For 20 years @RandyOrton has cemented his legacy as 1 of the greatest @WWE Superstars ever. I have the utmost respect for every achievement he’s earned & CONTINUES to earn. But my genuine love & admiration for him is in his maturity & growth as a human being. Here’s to RKO! 🥃 appreciate the words John 🍻 appreciate the words John 👊🏼 twitter.com/JohnCena/statu… https://t.co/b3tTuNlTi3

The Face That Runs The Place and The Peacemaker called The Apex Predator his "best friend from day one." Randy Orton and John Cena had one of the most memorable rivalries in the PG-Era. From their Hell in a Cell match to "I Quit" match-ups, Orton and Cena have torn each other to shreds.

However, outside the ring, the two all-time greats share a very close bond. They have acknowledged each other on Twitter multiple times. Most recently, the 16-time world champion congratulated his friend on his remarkable wrestling career during Randy Orton's twenty-year celebration in April 2022.

Last June, Cena celebrated two decades of his in-ring career as well. The Viper thanked and honored his friend on Twitter through a video. Kim Orton, the 14-time world champion's wife, claimed that the two on-screen rivals share everything.

“Randy doesn’t have many close people, but John [Cena] is one of them. And anytime any one of them do anything, they are always like reaching out to each other.”

Orton is currently away from the ring with a career-threatening back injury since last May. His status remains unclear, and a Fightful report released in November 2022 hinted that retirement was a real option for the veteran. Fans still don't know when they'll see The Apex Predator deliver an RKO again, but it doesn't look like it will happen anytime soon.

