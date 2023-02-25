Which WWE Superstar got under Dominik Mysterio's skin? And it's not his father

Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio broke character to give a personal opinion on an iconic WWE star. The youngster, who portrays the rebellious son of Rey Mysterio on TV, said he couldn't stand the sight of his father getting hurt.

Since separating from his father, Dominik has been hot on the heels of Rey Mysterio due to the negative influence of Rhea Ripley. The wicked duo stirred trouble by laying beatdowns and crashing parties to make the luchador's life miserable. However, Dominik and Rey Mysterio still share a deep father-son bond in real life.

During an appearance on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio revealed his dislike for The Miz. Back when he was a kid, Dom used to see his father getting pulverized by The A-Lister. He was sublime in his character play and even teased Rey's son.

"I couldn't stand The Miz. I would go to the back and travel with my dad, and when I would see The Miz, I wouldn't want to say hi to him," Dominik revealed. "He would know, to like, make me angry. And he's like 'it's your favorite wrestler right here' and I'm like 'man, it's not you.' [...] I definitely remember getting upset with certain people when they did things to my dad for sure."

The A-Lister gave us the 'angry Miz girl.' It seems like Dominik Mysterio now owns the right to be called the 'angry Miz boy.' To make matters worse, The Miz boasts a solid one-on-one record against Dominik.

Fresh out of prison, Con Dom is currently siding with Rhea Ripley. The Nightmare will challenge Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.

The Dominik Mysterio factor in WWE could be huge for Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania

WWE is clearly pointing out that Dominik will have a major role in deciding the next Smackdown Women's Champion. He has proven himself to be a constant threat to superstars fighting his The Nightmare. Charlotte Flair would be no exception at WrestleMania Hollywood.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Dominik Mysterio interrupted Flair in her promo, calling out Rhea Ripley. He tried to get under The Queen's skin, calling the newlywed his sweetheart, before Ripley took control of the segment. The Nightmare has already begun her mind games with Flair, thanks to Dominik.

Could Andrade El Idolo return to teach Dominik a lesson? It is a possibility, now that Charlotte's husband has been absent from AEW for a while.

