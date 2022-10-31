A huge aspect of WWE is merchandise sales. Roman Reigns has always been one of the stars with the highest sales. However, another superstar recently dethroned him as the top merchandise seller.

Stars like John Cena, The New Day, and Stone Cold Steve Austin have previously managed to ace the sales. This time, it's none of these former bestsellers.

So which WWE Superstar has overtaken Roman Reigns as the highest merchandise seller?

The answer is none other than Bray Wyatt. The news was revealed in a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

"With the success of the Wyatt angle, expect there to me more of it. Wyatt has become the top merch seller over the Bloodline."

The Eater of Worlds recently returned to the company and has been the hottest superstar ever since. He could realistically remain the top seller for a long time.

Along with Roman Reigns' Bloodline, Bray Wyatt has become an intriguing part of WWE SmackDown

The idea behind a potential match between the two is that Reigns vs. Wyatt could be the biggest program –m due to Wyatt being so “hot” right now.



After weeks of White Rabbit teases, the company finally pulled the trigger at Extreme Rules 2022. Bray Wyatt returned to the promotion after well over a year along with his Firefly Funhouse characters.

He cut an emotional promo on the following episode of SmackDown, where he addressed the mental and emotional trauma he suffered over the last year. He also thanked the fans for always being there for him. However, his segment was cut short as a mysterious masked man interrupted the scene.

The masked man's identity was recently revealed as he addressed himself as Uncle Howdy. The character seems intent on guiding Bray Wyatt towards destruction. From the looks of it, the company might showcase Roman Reigns' former rival overcoming his demons by feuding with Uncle Howdy.

There have also been speculations of a new faction called Wyatt 6, whose members are yet to be revealed. The coming weeks will allow fans to tune in as the Uncle Howdy mystery unfolds.

