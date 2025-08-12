Which WWE Superstar is Stephanie Vaquer currently dating?

Stephanie Vaquer has climbed to the top of WWE within her first year in the Stamford-based promotion. Her fan base is rapidly growing with each passing day. Though The Dark Angel has kept her personal life relatively private, fans have been wondering who the star is currently dating.A couple of months ago, social media buzzed with speculation that Stephanie Vaquer was not single and was likely dating a fellow WWE Superstar. The star in question is NXT's Myles Borne.Speculation about them dating began with a picture of the two with Borne's family going viral on social media. However, the rumors gained traction when, in an interview promoting his bout against Myles Borne at Battleground 2025, NXT Champion Oba Femi said he was going to beat Stephanie Vaquer's boyfriend, taking shots at Borne by mentioning his real-life romance.In June, putting an end to all the speculation, Myles Borne confirmed that he was dating Stephanie Vaquer. Lexis King posted a picture of himself with his girlfriend and expressed that he would be hanging out for four days with his Cuban girlfriend, and mentioned that after returning to the black and gold brand, he would beat Myles.This caught Borne's attention, who responded to King's tweet and wrote he would be hanging out with his Chilean queen, and would wait for him, confirming the rumors about him dating Stephanie Vaquer, who is from Chile.Stephanie Vaquer set to compete in WWE title matchVaquer had an impressive short stint on NXT, where she held the NXT Women's and Women's North American Championship simultaneously. She was drafted to RAW after WrestleMania 41. Now, La Primera is set to challenge for her first main-roster title this month.The Chilean punched her ticket to Clash in Paris 2025, earning the number one contender's spot for Naomi's Women's World Championship after winning the 20-woman battle royal at Evolution 2025.Things have seemingly turned south for her, as before RAW, WWE announced that Naomi was not medically cleared, and she was pulled from her title defense against IYO SKY. Vaquer raised concerns about her title match, talking to SKY backstage.As of now, the match is still being advertised. However, fans must keep an eye on RAW to find out how this saga unfolds, and whether La Primera will shock the world and capture the championship at Clash in Paris 2025.