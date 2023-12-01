Who did AJ Lee compete against in her final WWE match almost a decade ago? Reflecting on the multi-time champion's rivalry 

Former WWE Superstar AJ Lee has been making headlines since Survivor Series: WarGames ended. Lee played no part in the Premium Live Event. However, the return of her husband, CM Punk, at the event caused a major stir. While Punk's comeback opened up many possibilities, fans had several questions about Lee, too.

On social media, many wondered if the 36-year-old would return to WWE as well. This question further led to curiosity among fans about who AJ Lee last competed in WWE. The answer to this question involves some of the biggest names in the world of wrestling.

In her last match on Monday Night RAW, Lee teamed up with Naomi and Paige to face Natalya and The Bella Twins. This match between the two teams took place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, on March 30, 2015. Lee and her team managed to secure victory in a match that lasted for 13:06 minutes.

Co-incidentally, AJ Lee's last match in the Stamford-based promotion was also the last of her wrestling career. While she has been up to things like authoring her book and working as an executive producer in her time away from WWE, the chances of her returning to the promotion will be high.

AEW star names AJ Lee as her dream opponent

Despite last wrestling in 2015, AJ Lee created an impact that leads to people talking about her even today. During her run with WWE, Lee was a three-time Divas Champion. However, along with that accomplishment, she was also part of many memorable moments on RAW and SmackDown.

Naturally, this meant many female superstars wanted to face her back then. However, the urge to face Lee hasn't vanished now well.

During her appearance on The Five Count podcast, AEW star Julia Hart expressed her desire to face the 36-year-old. Hart also mentioned another WWE Superstar's name.

"I would say, maybe AJ Lee, she's always been my favorite wrestler. Then, Natalya, too. Two Hart girls would be a really fun match," said Hart.

While Hart's desire to face Lee depends on the latter getting back to wrestling, it also depends on the AEW star potentially joining WWE someday. Because if Lee does make an in-ring return, the chances of her returning at the Jacksonville-based promotion are almost as good as none. Hence, it will be interesting to see if Hart achieves this dream.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes