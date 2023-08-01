Who is Aleah James? Know about the 24-year-old star following her WWE exit

Aleah James recently confirmed her WWE exit. The 24-year-old star took to social media to reveal she was "free as a bird" and asked her fans where they would like to see her compete next. Here's what fans should know about the former WWE star.

Aleah James joined Shawn Michaels' version of NXT after a stint in NXT UK. She made her debut for the brand on the November 5, 2020, NXT UK taping against Jinny. Her last match for the brand took place against Stevie Turner on March 2, 2022.

Aleah James @thealeahjames Sooo now we know I’m free as a bird.. who am I going to wrestle first?????

Prior to her work in NXT UK, Aleah competed in various European promotions, including RevPro and EVE. She was one of the many stars that were called to the Performance Center after NXT UK underwent a hiatus to make way for NXT Europe.

NXT UK stars such as Tyler Bate, Ilja Dragunov, Lash Legend, and Blair Davenport were moved to the Performance Center as well. Aleah's real-life partner Noam Dar also arrived in NXT a couple of months ago.

It is worth mentioning that Aleah James didn't elaborate on her release in her tweet. She simply informed her fans she is no longer associated with the sports entertainment juggernaut.

How long have Aleah James and Noam Dar been together?

Aleah James and Noam Dar apparently got to know each other in NXT UK. The two went public with their relationship in November 2022. Since then, the couple has shared numerous pictures of them together on social media.

Noam Dar was most recently seen in action at NXT: The Great American Bash. The former NXT Heritage Cup Champion was part of the eight-person tag team match on the pre-show.

Noam's team Meta-Four lost the match to Nathan Frazer, Dragon Lee, Yulisa Leon, and Valentina Feroz. It remains to be seen if Noam Dar and Aleah will reunite on WWE television in the future.

