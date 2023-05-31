Who did Alexa Bliss date before Ryan Cabrera? All you need to know 

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera began dating in 2020 and were engaged later that same year. However, that was not the first time the current WWE star became someone's fiance.

Alexa Bliss was dating Buddy Matthews (FKA Buddy Murphy in WWE) before Ryan Cabrera. Bliss and Matthews were a tag team in NXT with Westin Blake (FKA Wesley Blake) in 2015. They got engaged the following year. This was also the time when Alexa was called up to join the main roster. Meanwhile, Buddy remained in the developmental brand.

In 2017, they remained engaged with each other and even shared the challenges they faced. The former RAW Women's Champion stated that they had to push back the wedding after her move. She also expressed that due to the distance, they barely saw each other and found it difficult to plan the ceremony. The former couple eventually ended their engagement in 2018.

The year Alexa Bliss and Buddy broke up was also the year Muprhy moved to 205 Live. He eventually made it to the main roster in 2019. He was released from the Stamford-based promotion in 2021 and signed with AEW the following year. During this time, he also began dating current superstar Rhea Ripley.

Which former WWE Champion introduced Alexa Bliss to Ryan Cabrera?

Just like his wife, Ryan Cabrera also has his own fans and following as a musician. Due to his large connection, it's no wonder he was close friends with former WWE Champion The Miz. This led to the 40-year-old meeting the former RAW Women's Champion.

As previously revealed by Alexa Bliss, The Miz mentioned her to Ryan, who at the time did not know who she was. She was not keen on dating him at first but eventually warmed up to the musician.

"Miz, who's best friends with Ryan called him and asked about him dating Alexa Bliss and Ryan had no clue who I was. Miz ended up telling him it's a girl he works with (...) I tell him I'm in Orlando and he says he was flying to Orlando at the time for a show. I thought, 'Maybe' because I know how musicians are, I've dated them before. I ended up going to the show and he invited me out after the show and I turned him down, but we continued to talk and he was very patient and persistent and we became amazing friends."

Alexa and Ryan eventually tied the knot in 2022. They are expecting their first child this December.

