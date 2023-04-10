Who is the Anoa'i family member speculated to be added to The Bloodline? Here's all you need to know about the 36-year old

The Bloodline may no longer be holding all the titles in WWE, but it's one of the mightiest factions in the company. Undoubtedly, The Bloodline, led by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, has constantly been expanding.

It started with Jey Uso joining his cousin, Roman Reigns. Uso's twin, Jimmy Uso, followed in his brother's footsteps, and finally, The Usos' youngest brother, Solo Sikoa, completed The Bloodline. During this time, Heyman was there as the Special Counsel, whereas Sami Zayn was incorporated as an Honorary Uce. It seems like another member of the Anoa'i family is about to join the faction.

As per WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi's Instagram post, it seems Thamiko T. Fatu is open to bookings. He is 36-year years old and is finally entering the pro-wrestling world. As of now, it's unknown if WWE has approached him with a contract at all or if he's even planning to join the wrestling giant.

However, this is a huge opportunity for the wrestling dynasty to deepen its impact on the industry and the WWE Universe. The fourth of Rikishi's sons could add extra depth and lethality to The Bloodline and be an aide to Roman Reigns.

Everything to know about The Bloodline's potential new member

Toko Uso, as named by his father on social media, his real name is Jeremiah Peniata Fatu. He was born on August 30, 1986.

So far, Jeremiah Fatu has stayed away from the pro-wrestling world, but it seems like there's been a change of plans that have led him to the squared circle.

Even though he never really made any pro-wrestling appearances, he did once appear on WWE RAW.

Pro Wrestling Stories @pws_official Jeremiah Fatu, one year younger than his brothers Jimmy and Jey Uso, makes a WWF appearance on Raw in 1997. He is one of the non-wrestling sons of Rikishi. Jeremiah Fatu, one year younger than his brothers Jimmy and Jey Uso, makes a WWF appearance on Raw in 1997. He is one of the non-wrestling sons of Rikishi. https://t.co/dJd4yBawp9

Back in 1997, Jeremiah Fatu appeared on WWE RAW on December 22. His segment was with Santa Claus and him calling out the imposter. Furthermore, Stone Cold Steve Austin made an appearance during the same segment to hit Santa Clause with a stunner.

However, everyone mistakenly believed it was either Jey or Jimmy Uso who made that appearance. Ryan Pappolia clarified that it was, in fact, Jeremiah Fatu.

"We need to set the record straight on another alleged appearance. Let's also go back to this 1997 episode of RAW. Contrary to the online rumors, this was neither Jimmy or Jey. It was their brother who called out an imposter Santa Claus."

This was a long time ago, and Jeremiah has changed since then. It's unknown why he decided to enter the pro-wrestling world, but this opens up several opportunities for The Bloodline's future storylines.

