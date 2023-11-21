Who is the Apex Predator in WWE?

The latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW featured a big closing segment. The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre fought Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso. While the heels were left outside of the ring, Cody addressed them on the microphone.

He noted that an old friend of his would be their fifth member at the WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event. He noted that this person and Cody have a "legacy" and that this man is the Apex Predator.

Many are curious about who the Apex Predator is, as Cody did not directly state his name. The Apex Predator was a nickname for the 14-time World Champion Randy Orton. This means that The Viper will be in the Men's WarGames Match this Saturday.

This bout will mark Randy Orton's return. He last competed in a WWE ring all the way back on May 20, 2022. That means he has not even been on a wrestling show since Triple H took over the company's creative direction.

The Viper had to undergo a back surgery. While many fans feared that Orton would never return to the ring, he will be back in action in just a matter of days. It remains to be seen how he will fare upon his return.

Randy Orton's last WWE appearance featured Jey Uso

As noted, Randy Orton has not stepped into a WWE ring since May 20, 2022. That show was an episode of Friday Night SmackDown where he and Matt Riddle battled The Usos.

The bout was a special title unification match. The Usos defended their SmackDown Tag Team Titles while RK-Bro put their RAW Tag Team Championship on the line. In the end, Orton and Riddle lost. The titles are yet to be split up all of this time later.

The loss itself was bad enough, but Orton and Riddle were then brutalized post-match. The Usos and Roman Reigns, in particular, brutally attacked both men. Orton has not been seen since, and Matt Riddle is no longer associated with the Stamford-based promotion.

When Cody Rhodes revealed that the fifth member of his team at Survivor Series WarGames 2023 was Randy Orton, the stars in the ring had mixed reactions. Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Cody himself all appeared to be thrilled with the news. However, their other partner seemed far less happy.

Jey Uso showed noticeable concern when Randy's name was revealed. Orton undoubtedly remembers the brutal beating he suffered at the hands of The Bloodline, meaning Jey will now be locked in a cage with the man he helped put on the shelf.

