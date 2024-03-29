Who was behind the 'heist of the century' at WrestleMania 31? Anniversary celebration of marquee Seth Rollins moment

Seth Rollins made history at WrestleMania 31 back in 2015 after he cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. He won the MITB briefcase in 2014, shortly after aligning himself with The Authority.

It was an epic moment for The Architect, who defeated Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar in a triple threat match and became the first-ever wrestler to cash in his MITB briefcase at The Show of Shows.

Fans wondered who the mastermind was behind this iconic moment, and Seth Rollins revealed during an appearance on My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast that he was the one who came up with the idea.

He added that it was not until midway through the main show that The Visionary was informed that he would cash in during the main event.

"I had the idea to do the cash-in a couple of months before WrestleMania. So probably January (2015), December (2014). I'm riding in the car with Cesaro, Claudio Castagnoli, and we're booking the territory as we do, and I've got these ideas and I'm running them by him. He's got his ideas, and we're just trying to come up with some stuff, and it seemed like a good idea, but I had to find the right time to put the bug in somebody's ear," Seth Rollins said.

WWE might consider having another 'Seth Rollins moment,' with Damian Priest cashing in at WrestleMania

Damian Priest has yet to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase, but this could happen in the coming weeks.

It appears that WWE is considering having Priest cash in on Rollins, creating another iconic moment, but The Visionary will, this time, be on the other side.

The Archer of Infamy admitted during an appearance on WWE Super Dhamaal that he has thought about cashing in on the current World Heavyweight Champion.

"I'd be lying if I said I hadn't been thinking about that [cashing in his MITB briefcase on Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40]. You know, the idea of what he did. I mean, imagine someone else doing it but doing it to him. That's another one of those. That sounds pretty good to me, you know. So it's not a no. It's, you know, we'll see what happens," Damian Priest said.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships in a Six-Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania 40.

Seth Rollins breaks 300-day record as World Heavyweight Champion heading into WrestleMania 40

Seth Rollins became the World Heavyweight Champion almost a year ago, at Night of Champions in 2023. He recently broke a record, as he has been the World Heavyweight Champion for more than 300 days.

The Architect has defended the title multiple times during his reign, but his last title defense was back in early January on RAW Day 1. He was dealing with back and knee injuries, but he is now ready to go for his match against Drew McIntyre on Day 2 of WrestleMania 40.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE