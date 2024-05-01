Who is behind Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's Samoan tattoos? Meet the artist 

In the last few years, the WWE Universe has fully acknowledged Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. One of the most dominant factions WWE has ever seen, The Bloodline now finds itself riddled with future Hall of Famers. The group's rise to fame came from their ruthlessness both inside and outside the ring, along with the hold The Tribal Chief had over the company before his title loss.

One of the things that makes Roman Reigns and The Bloodline so iconic is the Samoan culture and tradition they represent. The same culture and tradition can be seen in the iconic tattoos the core members sport on their bodies. While the faction has been acknowledged by fans and WWE Superstars alike, their tattoo artist is also worthy of acknowledgment.

On an episode of WWE Tattooed, Jey Uso, a former Bloodline member, introduced Michael Fatutoa, also known as Samoan Mike. Fatutoa has been the tattoo artist for Roman Reigns, The Usos, Bronson Reed, Montez Ford, Tamina, and the late great Bray Wyatt for a decade now. He is the owner of the Sacred Tatau tattoo parlor, and as Jey Uso said, an uncle of sorts to him and his former stablemates.

Fatutoa has a bloodline of his own and runs the store with his wife and two daughters. His talent is so remarkable that he inks tattoos freestyle without using a stencil. It's no wonder that The Head of the Table, Main Event Jey Uso, and the rest of The Bloodline trust him with their body ink.

Roman Reigns was one of many multi-time champions not selected in the WWE Draft 2024

This week's RAW saw the conclusion of the WWE Draft 2024. While there were many great selections, there were some noticeable absentees. Several former multi-time champions went unselected. However, the biggest name not available to be picked was the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Heading into the Draft, Reigns was available for selection last Friday night. However, just minutes before the process started, Paul Heyman made a huge announcement. The Tribal Chief decided to withdraw from the Draft, choosing to stay on SmackDown. According to Heyman, Reigns chose to stay on the blue brand as he built it from the ground up after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reigns joins the likes of his cousin, Jimmy Uso, and former women's champions, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and Rhea Ripley, who were the other multi-time champions not selected in Draft. That said, The Tribal Chief's decision to stay on SmackDown makes sense. After all, there is a lot he still needs to deal with, especially with all that is going on with The Bloodline.