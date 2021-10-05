Who has the best entrance music in pro wrestling right now?

They say that sometimes a song says a thousand words. That's so true when it comes to pro wrestling.

Wrestling personalities have often been associated with the few chords that fill the arena when they make their entrance to the squared circle. Whether it be the shattering glass of Stone Cold Steve Austin or the 'Break it Down' of D-Generation X, fans have always reacted to the right rhythms of the ring.

Even some of the corniest songs in history have been a part of our wrestling soundtrack. Shawn Michaels' "Sexy Boy" has stood the test of time, despite featuring some of the silliest lyrics of all time, and Hulk Hogan's "Real American" theme is hokey as hell. Yet? We still pop every time we hear them.

It's become a modern-day tradition in pro wrestling. Those first few notes clearly 'denote' who's coming, and the fans react accordingly.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “Cult of Personality I think transcends everything. & I’m proud of this, that the name CM Punk is forever tied to the band Living Colour and Cult of Personality.”- CM Punk “Cult of Personality I think transcends everything. & I’m proud of this, that the name CM Punk is forever tied to the band Living Colour and Cult of Personality.”- CM Punk https://t.co/EcZPB0dnIT

It's an easy thing to equate music to a visceral emotion that we all have inside of us. The right drumbeat or guitar riff can make the hair stand up on your arms.

So? To see one of your favorite wrestlers come through the curtain that strikes a song in your soul? It's almost the perfect mix of music and mayhem.

Whether it's Jungle Boy coming out to the absolutely obsure 80's song, "Tarzan Boy", or Jon Moxley emerging from the crowd to Joan Jett's cover of "Wild Thing"? There's something about that musical montage that makes us lose our minds.

Who in your mind has the best entrance music in pro wrestling today?

Roman Reigns has a great opening song. As soon as you hear those first few, beats? You know there's going to be a beatdown. Randy Orton's "Voices in my Head" is also a song that gets easily stuck in your head. It's that contagious.

Listening to the audience sing along to songs like Chris Jericho's Judas theme or the people going crazy for those first orchestral notes of Bill Goldberg's opening? It only adds to the experience of being a pro wrestling fan.

They say in wrestling that the image creates the character. And perhaps nothing frames a figure more than the first impression they make when they first walk in front of the crowd.

The greatest wrestlers of all time have always had great theme music. It's been a soundtrack to success, and magical music to the fan's ears.

Which wrestler currently has the best theme song in pro wrestling today? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

