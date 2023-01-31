Who is Brandi Rhodes? Exploring Cody Rhodes' wife's WWE history

Brandi Rhodes has held many names and positions in multiple wrestling promotions throughout her career, and one of the people who remained at her side was none other than Cody Rhodes.

Brandi Rhodes is a former WWE ring announcer and AEW talent. In the latter promotion, she was an in-ring performer and the Chief Brand Officer. She is also the wife of current WWE star Cody Rhodes, who she met in her earlier years in the Stamford-based promotion.

The 39-year-old began her wrestling career in 2011 when she was assigned to WWE's Florida Championship Wrestling. She debuted under the name Brandi and only had one match, continuing her career in the Stamford-based promotion as a ring announcer under the name Eden Stiles. She left the promotion in December of that same year.

Brandi Rhodes returned to WWE in 2013 under the name Eden, where she resumed her duties as a ring announcer. During her second run, she also became a backstage interviewer for SmackDown and Main Event. She was also an occasional announcer for RAW. In 2016, Brandi and her husband left WWE.

Brandi began wrestling in a few matches after their time in WWE, performing under IMPACT Wrestling, Ring of Honor, World Wonder Ring Stardom, and AEW, to name a few.

The couple left All Elite Wrestling in February 2022. While Cody Rhodes has since made a triumphant return to WWE, the same can't be said for the former ring announcer.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to WWE alongside her husband, Cody Rhodes?

The former AEW Chief Brand Officer is one name fans expect to see in the Stamford-based promotion in the future. However, it looks like that might take a while before it happens.

While speaking to Steve Fall on Ten Count, Brandi Rhodes revealed that an in-ring return is not on her radar. She then explained that it was because she had other duties and plans, like being a mother and managing her podcast.

"I was always on the back burner and working on other things. I got Shot of Brandi in the ether, I started doing this podcast. I have other things cooking in the non-wrestling world. In that period of time, I got to spend a lot of time with my daughter. I got to watch her develop in these unexpected ways and find these different things that she is thriving at and liking. I want to be part of that," Brandi noted.

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes Happy Anniversary @TheBrandiRhodes - today is the best day. Thank you for the endless unspoken sacrifices you’ve made for me, for being the best mom, and being the ultimate confidant (oldie but a goodie pic) Happy Anniversary @TheBrandiRhodes - today is the best day. Thank you for the endless unspoken sacrifices you’ve made for me, for being the best mom, and being the ultimate confidant (oldie but a goodie pic) https://t.co/AKCHiq9yss

Despite not being in WWE at the moment, Brandi continues to show support for her husband, while Cody Rhodes also makes sure to reference her in his promos from time to time.

