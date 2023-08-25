Who did Bray Wyatt compete against in his last WWE match? Taking a look at his unexpected final match

Bray Wyatt made his triumphant return at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8, 2022. The real-life Windham Rotunda immediately entered into a feud with a current top star on SmackDown. The two stars also competed in the late star's final bout.

The superstar in question is none other than LA Knight. The Megastar was Bray Wyatt's final opponent. The two squared off against each other at the Royal Rumble event and at house shows. Knight was also Wyatt's only on-screen opponent following his return to the company in 2022.

The two had their first singles match against each other at the 2022 Royal Rumble. The 'Pitch Black' match, sponsored by Mountain Dew, was full of chaotic spots and foreign objects, along with outside interferences.

According to Cagematch, the two superstars squared off against each other on seven other occasions after the Royal Rumble. However, none of these seven matches aired live on Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown.

Bray was apparently supposed to have a WrestleMania program with Bobby Lashley, but an unspecified illness sidelined him from action. According to the reports, Wyatt seemingly passed away from a heart attack.

LA Knight remembers Bray Wyatt in the wake of his passing

The pro wrestling world is still reeling from the shocking demise of Bray Wyatt. The 36-year-old star's death has led to a huge outpouring of support on social media. WWE have reportedly scrapped their plans for SmackDown this week and might turn the show into a tribute for the superstar.

Wyatt's former rival, LA Knight, took to Instagram after his passing to pay tribute to the former WWE Champion. Knight posted a photo without caption of his first televised interaction with Wyatt from an episode of SmackDown.

Wyatt undoubtedly left an indelible mark in the world of wrestling with his presence and creativity. His absence is being deeply felt by fans.

