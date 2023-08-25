Who did Bray Wyatt defeat to win his only WWE Championship?

Bray Wyatt was a former champion in WWE. He won multiple titles during an illustrious run in the Stamford-based promotion. Wyatt’s first and only WWE Championship win came at the 2017 Elimination Chamber premium live event, and it remains one of his most iconic moments.

Bray Wyatt won the WWE Championship by defeating John Cena, AJ Styles, The Miz, Dean Ambrose, and Baron Corbin inside the Elimination Chamber. The Eater of Worlds last pinned AJ Styles following Sister Abigail to win the coveted title.

Wyatt kicked off the February 14, 2017, episode of SmackDown Live with an incredible promo. The Wyatt Family patriarch welcomed the fans to the “Era of Wyatt.” However, his coronation was interrupted by John Cena, who invoked his rematch clause.

AJ Styles showed up and demanded a title shot as well. Then-SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan turned the confrontation into a triple threat main event between Bray Wyatt, John Cena, and AJ Styles for the WWE Championship.

The Reaper of Souls walked into the match with the champion’s disadvantage. Luke Harper’s arrival exacerbated the problem for the WWE Champion. Despite the odds stacked against him, Wyatt managed to retain his title in the main event.

What happened after Bray Wyatt retained the WWE Championship?

The triple threat contest ended with Wyatt’s hand raised above in victory. The celebration, however, was short-lived as Royal Rumble 2017 winner Randy Orton showed up. Fans expected a showdown between the two superstars over the WWE title.

The Viper, however, stunned everyone by supplicating himself to the Wyatt Family patriarch. Orton said he wouldn’t challenge Wyatt for the title as long as he was under his servitude. Wyatt then told Orton he had the keys to the kingdom as the show went off the air.

The two would end up facing each other for the WWE title at WrestleMania 33, which the Viper won.

