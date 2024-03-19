Who is Brian Gewirtz and why did he call out Cody Rhodes' dog during WWE RAW?

Brian Gewirtz called out Cody Rhodes' dog following The American Nightmare's promo on the latest episode of RAW. However, the question arises of who Brian Gewirtz is. In this article, we hope to answer that question and analyze why he called out Rhodes' dog.

Brian Gewirtz is a former WWE writer who spent several years on the Stamford-based promotion's creative team before he joined The Rock's production house, Seven Bucks Productions. Gewirtz is also known as The Great One's personal writer and writes promos during the latter's WWE appearances. After Cody mentioned Gewirtz's name and credited him for creating the nickname "The Final Boss," the former WWE writer took to social media with some choice words about Cody's dog.

“'Final Boss' isn’t anything I came up with. @TheRock calls himself that because he is that. If it makes you feel better @CodyRhodes, I was the first to tell him about your spectacularly stupid goofy a** dog," Brian Gewirtz shared.

Expand Tweet

This rivalry between Cody Rhodes and The Rock has gotten pretty personal, with The Brahma Bull even taking shots at The American Nightmare's family, dog, and even fans. However, both men will get the chance to settle their score at WrestleMania XL.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins should not be in the same ring as The Rock, according to former WWE head writer

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins accepted The Rock's challenge to a tag team match at WrestleMania XL. Although Cody and Rollins are two of the best performers on the roster, a former WWE head writer does not think they belong in the ring with The Final Boss.

Vince Russo recently took to social media to praise The Great One's recent promo on SmackDown and compared him to Cody and Seth.

"Just watched the opening segment of @WWE SmackDown. THAT IS A !@#$%^&* PROMO. @TheRock OWNED THAT CROWD. The guy can turn babyface/heel in a SECOND if he wants. THAT is a PROMO. That's a PRO. Not some Bleach Blonde CRY BABY talking about his Mommy. Or some Carmen Miranda, Cross-Dressing WANNABE who after almost a DECADE STILL doesn't know what his Character is. I told you---you CANNOT put these A**E CLOWNS in the Same Ring as an ABSOLUTE PRO who DRIPS EXPERIENCE, CHARISMA and GREATNESS. THAT IS A SHOOT," Vince Russo shared.

Check out his original tweet here.

Both Cody and Seth have their hands full at WrestleMania XL, as they will have to compete in title matches 24 hours after facing The Rock and Roman Reigns.

Poll : Do you think Cody Rhodes will finish his story at WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion