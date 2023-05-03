Who does Brock Lesnar have a daughter with? It's not Sable

Brock Lesnar is one of the most prominent pro-wrestlers to have walked the squared circle. He has been a dominant superstar since the very beginning of his WWE career.

As time moved on, his fans began showing interest in his personal life as well. More often than not, fans wonder if any of his children will follow in his footsteps and carry his legacy forward.

Among his children, Brock Lesnar has a daughter. Her name is Mya Lynn Lesnar, and was born on April 10, 2002. She has a twin brother named Luke Lesnar. However, Mya Lynn and Luke aren’t Brock Lesnar and his current wife, Sable’s children. The twins are from his previous relationship with Nicole McClain.

While Lesnar and McClain weren’t married, the duo were engaged. McClain is an actress, a writer, and also a fitness model. Additionally, Nicole McClain is a part of the Deer & Deer Hunting cast that aired on NBC Sports. Apart from their children, their love for hunting is something Lesnar and McClain have in common!

The Beast and Nicole McClain called off their engagement in mid-2000 due to certain differences that emerged in their relationship. McClain and Lesnar’s twins are both interested in sports and are excellent athletes in their respective fields.

Luke Lesnar is passionate about ice hockey and has secured the Minnesota State Championship thrice. On the other hand, Mya Lynn is a professional volleyball player and is one of the top athletes for shot-putting in the United States.

Who are Brock Lesnar’s other children?

The Beast is currently married to Sable, who is also a former WWE Superstar. The duo tied the knot on May 6, 2006, and the couple have two sons together.

Their firstborn is Turk Lesnar. He was born on June 3, 2009, in Los Angeles. The young boy has displayed an immense love for hockey and plays for the Wawota Minor Hockey League.

Lesnar and Sable's youngest son is Duke Lesnar. He was born on July 31, 2010, in Minnesota.

All four of Lesnar’s children haven’t been seen around WWE often, and his older two have chosen not to pursue pro wrestling as a career. On the other hand, there’s still time for the younger boys to decide whether or not they want to follow in their father’s footsteps and carry on his legacy in the sports entertainment and pro wrestling industry.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes