WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar has never been the kind to take it gently. If he’s around, there’s going to be havoc and chaos, and nobody can stop it. Even his first televised match in 2002 was absolute madness.

The Beast Incarnate signed with the company in 2000 and was sent to its developmental brand, OVW. He made his televised debut in 2002 and quickly became one of the most prominent heels in the business. His first feud in WWE was against The Hardy Boyz, and Lesnar brought the wrath of God down on them after their tag team match against Big Boss Man and Mister Perfect.

Soon after that, Brock Lesnar vs. Jeff Hardy was confirmed for Backlash 2002, which would be The Beast’s first official televised WWE match. Prior to that, he was performing in dark matches after live shows. This is where Lesnar absolutely demolished the former World Champion. The match ended in six minutes, but not because of a pinfall victory.

Referee Teddy Long had to declare Brock Lesnar the winner and call it a win by knockout.

In fact, he did that to save Jeff Hardy from any further brutality from The Beast Incarnate. The fact that he displayed a high level of violence in his first televised show had the fans hooked to what was upcoming.

Brock Lesnar is preparing to destroy another former champion

Fans were expecting the main event of Backlash 2023 to be for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but the company had other plans.

Instead of booking Roman Reigns for the main event, WWE has booked Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes for Backlash 2023 main event. There’s no gold on the line, just violence and revenge.

It so happened that Brock Lesnar answered The American Nightmare’s call for a tag team partner to take on Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns in a tag team match. However, just before the match started, The Beast lashed out at Rhodes and demolished him with an F-5 on the steel steps.

Cody Rhodes has vowed to make The Beast his prey at the event, but Lesnar is unbothered.

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter said that there’s a higher chance of The Beast securing the victory, and that too with the help of a top heel faction!

"I think part of this is going to involve Finn Balor and some of the other Judgment Day costing Cody the win, even though Brock Lesnar may be almost beaten. I think because he turned down the Judgment Day and their offer to join them, I think the Judgment Day will make this miserable for Cody Rhodes and it's gonna cost him the match.”

It would be interesting to see who comes out victorious between Lesnar and Rhodes this weekend.

