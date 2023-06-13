Who broke Becky Lynch's face as referenced by 29-year-old on RAW? Timeline of the incident 

Becky Lynch made her appearance on tonight's episode of WWE RAW, which excited the crowd in attendance and those who tune in on TV. However, while cutting a promo, a current RAW Superstar referenced an incident from Lynch's past that caught the attention of many.

The superstar who brought up the incident was Zoey Stark. Interrupting Lynch's promo, Stark referenced a time when Lynch's face was broken. The incident Stark mentioned took place on an episode of Monday Night RAW in 2018 and involved former WWE Superstar Nia Jax.

That night, The Man led a troop of SmackDown wrestlers in an invasion of RAW, and Jax was on the receiving end of several punches to her head. Clearly not happy with the development, Jax turned to land a massive right to Lynch's face. This punch left Becky Lynch with a broken nose and a concussion.

Due to the incident, Lynch missed out on her Survivor Series match against Ronda Rousey. 'The Man' had to be replaced by Charlotte Flair, who lost to Rousey via disqualification. It took Lynch almost four weeks to recover and return to in-ring action.

Becky Lynch labeled Nia Jax breaking her nose as a blessing in disguise

After Nia Jax broke Becky Lynch's nose, the entire WWE Universe was enraged at the former. Many fans questioned Nia's work ethic, and the flak she received was like no other. However, one person who saw the incident as a positive was the victim herself, Becky Lynch.

In fact, Lynch credits this incident for the tremendous rise in her career. In an interview with GiveMeSport, 'The Man' labeled her broken nose as a 'blessing in disguise.' She also discussed how her match against Ronda would have gone if that had panned out. Lynch said:

"Gosh, I think that, in retrospect, I need to buy Nia Jax a bouquet of flowers because I think without that image, you know, myself covered in blood on top of the stands with my arms out, like my career, it may not have gotten to the place that it's gotten now, you know?"

'The Man' further added:

"So yeah, 100% it was a blessing in disguise. I don't know what would have happened otherwise. We (Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey) would have had our match, I probably would have won. Who knows? Who knows what would have happened? It's so hard to tell, but I am very grateful for everything that happened along the way."

Well, it is hard to argue with Lynch's assessment of this incident. Being labeled 'The Man' thereafter, standing on top despite being injured only helped solidify her image. Following the incident, Lynch received huge pops from the crowd and even went on to main-event WrestleMania 35.

Nia Jax discussed Vince McMahon's reaction to the incident involving Becky Lynch

While receiving flak from fans was worrying, the more troubling thing for Jax was WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's reaction to the incident. Assuming Becky Lynch was key in the company's plan for Survivor Series in 2018, an incident like that would only hurt business.

However, per Nia Jax, Vince McMahon did not make much of the accident. Jax spoke about Vince's reaction and also revealed how she kept hugging Lynch after the incident. Nia Jax said:

"I go to Vince and I was like, 'I'm so sorry,'" Jax said. "He's like laughing, 'Well, it's not ballet.' So then I walk away and I was leaving alone, then I'm texting Becky, making sure she's okay, just bugging the s**t out of her. Of course, Becky's like, 'Oh, I'm fine, you know.'"

While it has been several years since the incident took place, it's not clear if Lynch and Jax have a great relationship. This was further put into doubt during Jax's Instagram Q&A session in 2022. When asked if she had a good relationship with Lynch, Jax mentioned that she thought Becky did not have a good relationship with anyone. It seems that bygones are not bygones in this case after all.

