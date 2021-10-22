Who broke Edge's neck in WWE in 2002?

Edge was forced to retire from WWE in 2011 due to cervical spinal stenosis.

It was the result of several injuries that the former WWE Champion picked up over the years, particularly from a neck injury that resulted in a cervical vertebral fusion.

Nine years later, Edge returned to in-ring competition in the Men's Royal Rumble Match in 2020. It sparked a frenzy in Houston, where the event was taking place, and the WWE Universe went wild for his return.

So who broke Edge's neck that ultimately plagued The Rated R Superstar's career?

The incident happened on September 24, 2002, in a match against Eddie Guerrero at SmackDown that would air two days later. It was a No Disqualification Match, and Edge took two bumps from a ladder, which resulted in the injury. Edge continued the match, but it was later that he started to lose feeling in his body.

The Rated R Superstar spoke on WWE's Beyond the Ring to discuss the moment:

"I remember he hit me with a forearm upper cut, and I bumped on the ladder and I heard a crack. I thought it was the ladder. I don't think I broke my neck there, but I think something gave there. Through all of that, I knew I was having some of the best matches of my career, so you kinda don't think about it. Initially, I thought 'oh it's just a sore muscle or something.' Then I started to tingle a little bit, and something pinched in there, and then the tingling would get worse," said Edge (WWE Twitter)

Following his match with Eddie Guerrero in 2002, Edge underwent surgery and was ruled out for up to a year. He eventually returned to RAW in March 2004 for that year's WWE Draft Lottery event.

Did Edge suffer an injury when he returned to WWE in 2020?

Wrestle Views @TheWrestleViews Name a Wrestling moment that you never get bored of watching I’ll start: Edge return at Royal Rumble 2020 Name a Wrestling moment that you never get bored of watching I’ll start: Edge return at Royal Rumble 2020 https://t.co/Ucpnso5u1X

Also Read

Following Edge's return in 2020, he entered a feud with long-time friend and foe Randy Orton. The pair had matches at WrestleMania 36 and Backlash, with the latter being promoted as 'The Greatest Match Ever.'

It was during the 44-minute match at Backlash that Edge suffered a torn tricep which ruled him out of action for several months. He returned seven months later to declare he was entering the Men's Royal Rumble match in 2021.

Vince Russo thinks that Eva Marie's stock went down after returning to WWE. Click here for more.

Edited by Abhinav Singh