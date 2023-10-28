Who is Cedric Alexander? All you need to know about the returning WWE star

On SmackDown this week, Dragon Lee and Cedric Alexander went to war. In what was a match enjoyed by many, Lee secured a win over Alexander. However, that did not mean the latter did not make much noise. In fact, the 34-year-old was repackaged and introduced to the WWE Universe with a vignette prior to his match.

Since then, social media has been buzzing to know more about Cedric Alexander. Over the course of his career, Alexander has wrestled in various promotions. However, Ring of Honor and WWE are the most notable promotions he has competed at. While the superstar did not win anything at ROH, he had had a fairly better career with WWE.

In the Stamford-based promotion, Cedric Alexander has won the 24/7 Championship on three occasions. He also is a one-time Cruiserweight Champion, and one time RAW Tag Team Champion with Shelton Benjamin. While these are significant moments, Alexander is yet to experience a massive push.

However, given how WWE has repackaged him, there is a chance the former Cruiserweight Champion could receive a major push in the coming weeks. Alexander could also reunite with Bobby Lashley, and join his faction. The duo shared a great bond when they were members of Hurt Business.

Cedric Alexander teased joining Bobby Lashley's new faction last month

Since Bobby Lashley made his return, he met with several superstars, only to eventually team up with the Street Profits. While the trio enjoy a good relationship currently, last month, there were a few cracks. During a match between Street Profits and LWO, the former team failed to notch up the win, despite interference from Lashley.

Angelo Dawkins had failed to capitalise on Lashley's interference, which led to their loss. Dawkins' inability to capitalise had angered Lashley back then. That's when the former asked the Street Profits to return everything he gave them, and told them he will find someone else if they can't pull the trigger.

While several fans had different reactions to it, Cedric Alexander knew what to do. Some time after Lashley's statement, Alexander wrote a tweet in which he said that he wouldn't have hesitated. The former RAW Tag Team Champion wrote:

"I wouldn't have hesitated."

You can check out what Cedric Alexander wrote in the tweet below:

Given Alexander teased joining Bobby Lashley's faction back in September, now might be the perfect time for him to do the same. Not only will the faction help the 34-year-old, but Alexander will also add to the team, since he shares a great chemistry with Bobby Lashley.

