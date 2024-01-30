Who is Chad Gilbert? All you must know about CM Punk’s influence on his friend and more

On the latest edition of RAW, CM Punk made his first appearance since losing at Royal Rumble. While he came to the ring injured, his performance was spectacular as he cut a great promo filled with emotions. The Chicago native's promo evoked a huge roar among the fans.

However, during his time on the mic, The Best in the World also gave a shoutout to his friend Chad Gilbert, who has been suffering from cancer. Since the promo, several members of the WWE Universe have been wondering who Gilbert is.

To answer the question, Chad Gilbert is a popular American musician who is also part of a rock band named New Found Glory. Since 1997, Gilbert has delivered many memorable performances and has been widely revered in the rock community.

Regardless, it was heartwarming to see CM Punk give a shoutout to Chad Gilbert in front of many fans in the arena and those watching online. After his promo, even the ones who didn't know Gilbert will pray for the musician's speedy recovery.

Wrestling veteran slams WWE for not booking CM Punk to win the Royal Rumble

When CM Punk returned at Survivor Series: WarGames, many believed he would go on to win the Royal Rumble. However, when the Rumble match approached, Punk fell short after Cody Rhodes ultimately eliminated him to win the Royal Rumble for the second consecutive time.

While Rhodes' victory was cheered by many, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan slammed WWE for booking The American Nightmare to win the Royal Rumble. During an appearance on the Gigantic Pop Podcast, Morgan mentioned he wanted CM Punk to win the Rumble.

"Cody's super over. So, like, I wanted Punk to win, obviously. For the most part, I think most people did. But he is so da*n over that you can't go wrong having him go over. The reason I say that is because, this sounds so weird, that was the weakest part of the night to me, was Cody going over in the Royal Rumble. He didn't need to. He didn't need to. And it was a chance to make Punk get over and put precedence on what's perceived in the WWE as a secondary title, which is Seth Rollins' title at the moment on RAW."

He further added:

"It would've created way more importance on that title. Are you kidding me? Everybody and their grandmother knows that it's going to be Cody versus Roman, some fashion or form, at WrestleMania. Rock on night one, Cody on night two. Great, good story. We all know it. So, he didn't need it is all I'm saying. I thought Punk, I don't think he needed it, but he kinda needed."

While Punk did not win the Rumble, he looked good during his time in the ring. It will be interesting to see how the Stamford-based promotion continues The Best in the World's story in the coming weeks.

