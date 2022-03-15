Who has created Edge's new WWE entrance theme song?

Edge, one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, recently underwent a character change. This happened as part of his storyline against AJ Styles which will lead up to WrestleMania 38.

He unexpectedly turned heel by hitting his newest challenger with a low blow, followed by two conchairtos. Now he has also changed his iconic entrance song to a dark themed-music.

Who created Edge's new WWE entrance theme song?

The famous rock band Alter Bridge has created Edge's new WWE entrance theme song. The song is called "The Other Side" from their 2016 album called The Last Hero.

The Rated-R Superstar's original entrance theme song, "Metalingus", was also created by Alter Bridge and is among the greatest WWE entrance songs of all time.

What are your thoughts on the new entrance music? Let us know in the comments section!

Edge's WWE run has been amazing since his return in 2020

WWE @WWE



blasted NOT LIKE THIS. @EdgeRatedR blasted @AJStylesOrg with a Conchairto just moments after the Phenomenal One accepted a match at #WrestleMania NOT LIKE THIS.@EdgeRatedR blasted @AJStylesOrg with a Conchairto just moments after the Phenomenal One accepted a match at #WrestleMania! https://t.co/qXI7ihZZF0

The former world champion miraculously returned from injury after nine years at the 2020 Royal Rumble. He entered the Royal Rumble match and performed vicious spears on his opponents.

The company didn't waste any time and paired him with the perfect rival, Randy Orton. Both performed in a last-man-standing match at WrestleMania 36 and stole the show. Their rivalry continued for two more matches and The Rated-R Superstar stood tall at the end.

The Ultimate Opportunist's next opponent was the Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Both battled in the main event of WrestleMania 37 alongside Daniel Bryan, where Reigns emerged victorious. Both faced each other again at Money in the Bank 2021, where Seth Rollins interfered to start a feud with the Hall of Famer.

᭙𝓲ꪶꪶ ☠︎︎ @HeelBalor Edge & Seth Rollins had the best rivalry of the year imo Edge & Seth Rollins had the best rivalry of the year imo https://t.co/PBuo6o7VgK

Rollins was able to bring the best out of his rival. Both competed in a trilogy of incredible bouts and stole the show every time they clashed. Their Hell in a Cell match at Crown Jewel 2021 was also voted the Match of The Year in Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

Do you think AJ Styles and Edge will outshine everyone at WrestleMania 38? Let us know in the comments section below!

Edited by Prem Deshpande